AGUANGA: Aguanga resident killed in 4-vehicle, rollover, head-on wreck ID’d

AGUANGA — An Aguanga resident was killed and several people were injured in a four-vehicle, rollover, head-on collision Wednesday, June 21. According to officials, blinding evening sun is being blamed for the major pile-up, that forced the temporary full-closure of SR-79 near Crosley Truck Trail in the unincorporated community of Aguanga.

Coroner’s officials identified the victim who perished in the accident as 50-Year-old, Lawrence Young. According to a coroner’s release, Young died at the scene of the accident and was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the accident at 8:34 p.m.

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene of the fatal accident about 7:45 p.m., after several motorists and witnesses called 911 to report the wreck.

Callers told dispatchers four vehicles were involved and several people were seriously injured and trapped inside their wrecked vehicles.

Thirteen firefighters from four engine companies responded to the accident scene, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Tawny Cabral explained in an incident report.

“The first arriving engine company reported a four-vehicle traffic collision with two victims requiring extrication,” said Cabral.

Firefighter/paramedics immediately began evaluating and treating those involved in the accident, while other firefighters began the process of cutting the trapped victims from the mangled wreckage’s of their vehicles.

Officials summoned an air ambulance for one of the most seriously injured victims. That person, whose injuries officials described as major, was later flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. The person’s condition was listed as serious.

Another victim, whose injuries were also described as major, was eventually transported by AMR ground ambulance to an area hospital. According to officials, the person’s condition was listed as serious.

Despite life saving efforts, Young, who was a passenger in the vehicle that caused the collision, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Seven of the victims who were evaluated at the scene declined further medical treatment.

While firefighters were treating the injured and using the “Jaws of Life” to extricate the trapped victims, CHP officials investigated the cause of the deadly wreck.

During their investigation, officers determined the four-car pile-up happened when Gary Kirkham, 76, of Aguanga, was momentarily blinded by the evening sun as he was traveling northbound on SR-79 in a 2016 Ford Fusion.

Young, the man killed in the crash was one of two passengers in Kirkham’s vehicle and had been sitting in the front, passenger seat of the Ford when the deadly wreck happened.

Kirkham told officers the sun, “which was directly in his face, blinded him and caused him to cross over the double yellow lines directly into the path of a 2009 Chevy HHR, being driven by a 68-year-old male from Anza,” CHP Officer J. Garcia wrote in an accident report.

When the Ford drifted into oncoming lanes of traffic, it sideswiped the Chevy – which had three occupants inside it – causing the Chevy to overturn. The Ford continued out-of-control, northbound into the southbound lane where it struck a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner head-on. The Toyota was being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Aguanga and had two passengers inside it.

“The force of the impact caused the Ford to veer off the west edge of the roadway,” Garcia explained.

As the wrecked vehicles were coming to rest, a 2004 Hyundai, being driven by a 48-year-old male from Aguanga smashed into the left side of the Toyota in the southbound lane of traffic.

None of the involved vehicles were speeding at the time of the crash, according to Garcia.

Officials called for the temporary closure of both directions of travel on SR-79 while emergency crews tended to the injured victims and CHP conducted their investigation, which is active and ongoing.