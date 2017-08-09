AGUANGA: Blaze contained at 92 acres

AGUANGA – Firefighters contained an Aguanga brush fire that blackened 92 acres Tuesday.

The blaze, which drew nearly 300 firefighters from three counties and forced the evacuation of five homes, broke out for unknown reasons at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 38000 block of Reed Valley Road, said April Newman of the

Riverside County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were issued for five homes on Reed Valley Road and an evacuation warning was issued for Lee Trail and Leathers Lane, officials said.

All evacuation orders were lifted Monday night, according to the fire department.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the department reported that the blaze was 100 percent contained.

At the height of the blaze, fire personnel were supported by seven air tankers, four water-dropping helicopters, four water tenders and three bulldozers.