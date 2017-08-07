AGUANGA: Firefighters battle 45-acre blaze

AGUANGA – A 45-acre blaze that broke out in Aguanga this afternoon drew more than 175 firefighters from three counties, but the brush fire did not immediately threaten any structures.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons at 2:14 p.m. in the 38000 block of Reed Valley Road, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters from Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties were battling the flames, Newman said, adding that the blaze was burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Fire personnel were supported by seven air tankers, four water-dropping helicopters, three water tenders and three bulldozers.