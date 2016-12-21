All in a day’s work

By on No Comment

Vic Brown cuts down a diseased cottonwood tree in Lake Riverside estates last week. He said he took down nine diseased cottonwoods on this property in LRE, with this tree being the biggest and most difficult since it leaned toward the house on the property. Brown removed the tree in sections from the top down with the aid of a 40-foot lift since a fence and a well tank were also things to be considered. Diane Seiker photo
Vic Brown cuts down a diseased cottonwood tree in Lake Riverside estates last week. He said he took down nine diseased cottonwoods on this property in LRE, with this tree being the biggest and most difficult since it leaned toward the house on the property. Brown removed the tree in sections from the top down with the aid of a 40-foot lift since a fence and a well tank were also things to be considered. Diane Seiker photo

,

All in a day’s work added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply