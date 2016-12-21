Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Vic Brown cuts down a diseased cottonwood tree in Lake Riverside estates last week. He said he took down nine diseased cottonwoods on this property in LRE, with this tree being the biggest and most difficult since it leaned toward the house on the property. Brown removed the tree in sections from the top down with the aid of a 40-foot lift since a fence and a well tank were also things to be considered. Diane Seiker photo Related Lake Riverside Estates, tree trimming All in a day’s work added by Newsroom on December 21, 2016 View all posts by Newsroom → Leave a Reply Cancel reply