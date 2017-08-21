Anza-Borrego Desert State Park opens the 2018 photo contest

ANZA-BORREGO – Desert lovers and photography enthusiasts are invited to enter their favorite photos taken in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for the 2018 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest sponsored by the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

The annual contest is meant to encourage desert lovers and photography enthusiasts to capture their favorite views, moments and adventures in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Since the theme of the contest is the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, all photographs must be taken within the park boundaries.

The Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest is an outreach event for the Anza-Borrego Foundation that helps educate and inspire the public by sharing creative perspectives of the resources of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

The photographers may submit their entries digitally to one of six categories in the 2018 contest. The six categories include: plants, desert big horn sheep, animals that are not sheep, landscapes, people who are enjoying the park and black and white photos.

All first-round submissions are digital and can be uploaded to www.theABF.org/PhotoContest. Digital submissions will be accepted until noon, Friday, Dec. 1.

There will be an initial judge review to select approximately 200 photographs to move on to round two. The photographers chosen for the next round will be notified via email. The final judge review requires photographers to submit a printed and mounted copy of their selected photograph along with a $5 submission fee per photo to help cover the cost of the contest.

After the second round of judging is complete, the contest will notify all place winners and honorable mention winners. There will be an opening reception at the Borrego Art Institute Saturday, Feb. 3, and the gallery display will continue at the institute until Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Ribbons will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners and a grand prize will be awarded to the Best of Show. All place winners also receive a gift membership to Anza-Borrego Foundation, good for one year.

For complete rules and guidelines, please see the digital submission guidelines and printing/mounting guidelines on the webpage.

ABF relies on sponsorships from businesses to cover costs of running this unique program and ultimately reach their goals to fulfill their mission to preserve and protect the park. To become a sponsor for this year’s contest, read the sponsorship opportunities webpage for details.

Anza-Borrego Foundation is the nonprofit cooperating association for Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The mission of Anza-Borrego Foundation is to protect and preserve the natural landscapes, wildlife habitat and cultural heritage of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations. ABF’s education programs provide high quality, in-depth educational courses to over 1,300 visitors each year.

For more information, write or call Ashley Kvitek, education and outreach coordinator for the Anza-Borrego Foundation, P.O. Box 2001, 587 Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 111, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 or call (760) 767-0446, ext. 1003.