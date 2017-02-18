Anza-Borrego Foundation celebrates 50 years

The Anza-Borrego Foundation will hold a celebration honoring 50 years of service to the Anza Borrego Desert State Park April 1.

Come to the Steele Burnand Anza Borrego Desert Research Center located at 401 Tilting T Drive in Borrego Springs to reminisce with ABF trustees and staff, volunteers, park staff and friends over the past 50 years of park support. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food by Kesling’s Kitchen, a live auction and a silent auction with exclusive 50th-anniversary items, and a special 50th Anniversary Brew by Nickel Beer Co.

Registration includes choice of one exclusive tour, beginning on the morning of April 1 before the main event at 2 p.m. There will be tours available for all abilities including driving tours, hikes and park department tours. Once registered, a tour registration invitation will be emailed to guests a few weeks before the event. The tours are optional and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register early to get first pick of these special tour options.

Tickets for the event are $55 per person and are available by visiting, www.theabf.org.

For more information, contact Bri Fordem at bfordem@theabf.org or (760) 767-0446, ext. 1006.