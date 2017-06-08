Anza celebrates Memorial Day with flag ceremonies

Firefighters stand at attention during the lowering of the flag at the Fire Station 29 in Anza. The fire station flag was lowered at the same time the flag as the one at Minor Park on Memorial Day, May 29. Diane Sieker photo


After carefully folding the flag, Ken Ogren and Andrew Carey saluted each other as Cole Warwick (honoring father Ken Warwick, deceased Air Force veteran) and mother Elizabeth Greene look on at Minor Park on Memorial Day, May 29. Diane Sieker photo


Ken Ogren carefully lowered the flag to the cadence of “Taps” at sundown at Minor Park on Memorial Day, May 29. Diane Sieker photo


The flag flew proudly at Minor Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Diane Sieker photo


