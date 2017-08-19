Anza Civic Improvement League horseshoe tourney Aug. 5

The Anza Civic Improvement League hosted a horseshoe tournament in Minor Park in the afternoon Saturday, Aug. 5. The event was held in conjunction with Anza Summer Nights celebration, sponsored by Russell Kitchen’s Kids of Anza and featuring live bands, vendors, a caricature artist, gaming trailer and more.

The bronze trophy went to Darrel Evans, silver to Russell Kitchen and Mike Peters took home the Golden Horseshoe Trophy.

“Lots of good times at the horseshoe tournament,” organizer and ACIL President Ken Ogren said. “Thanks to all the players who showed up to make this happen and to our judges, Tom Parr and Brad Baillie. Although no scoring controversies were experienced, it’s always good to have people you can depend on helping out.”

A surprise visitor to the tournament was Riverside County Sheriff’s Capt. Leonard Purvis. He spent time posing for a snapshot with Ogren.

“He definitely is one busy man. Always good to see you Captain Purvis,” Ogren said on social media later.

The horseshoe pits are located on the south side of the park and are available to anyone to use for their own recreation. The game is played by pitching or tossing regulation-weighted horseshoes toward a metal stake at a distance of 40 feet for men’s competition and 30 feet for women and juniors. Points are scored for horseshoes landing closest to the stake, providing it is not farther than 6 inches from the stake. A “ringer” or thrown shoe which encircles the stake, counts for 3 points. The winner is the player who first scores 21 points in informal play or 25 innings for official tournament competition.

Future ACIL-sponsored horseshoe tournaments will be announced as they are planned. Entrance fees are $10 per competitor, and trophies are awarded to the winners.

For more information about upcoming ACIL events, call Bud Elmore at (951) 581-4409 or Ken Ogren at (619) 417-0125 or email at oneretiredcap@gmail.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnzaCivicImprovementLeague/.