Anza Civil Improvement League paves the way to honor veterans with paver fundraiser

The Anza Civic Improvement League is taking donations from the community for specially imprinted paver bricks to be permanently displayed at the Little Red Schoolhouse at Minor Park. Each brick will be set in concrete along the walkway at the front and west side of the Little Red Schoolhouse.

The paver bricks are 4 inches by 8 inches in size and come with the donor’s personalized message. Each paver is offered for $50 donation to the league, with those honoring active duty, retired or deceased veterans offered at a discounted price of $30 each.

“You can place your name, a loved one’s name or business name or thoughts on the paver,” Tabitha Dawes, who is assisting with the fundraising drive, said. The bricks are custom-ordered for each donor.

“It is a wonderful way to honor our local veterans,” Dawes continued. “My friends and I have purchased one for our recently deceased friend, Earle Chilcote, who served in the Coast Guard, as a way to honor his memory here in Anza.”

Monies from this fundraiser will be used to maintain Minor Park and the Little Red Schoolhouse. Orders need to be placed and paid for no later than Nov. 11 for veteran pavers and Sept. 18 for all others.

“Make a memory that will forever last in Anza, for your family, a loved one or your business,” ACIL board member Bud Elmore said.

Order forms are available at Lorraine’s Pet Supply and Whittle Business Service or by visiting the ACIL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AnzaCivicImprovementLeague or their website at www.anzacivic.org.

For more information, contact Bud Elmore at (951) 581-4409.