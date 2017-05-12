Anza Community Hall plans grand reopening party following completion of hall updates

The Anza Community Hall Board of Directors held their monthly board meeting at the Community Hall in Anza Thursday, April 27.

On the agenda were updates on the building renovations and grant, parking lot lighting, plans for a grand reopening event and construction details that still needed attention.

With the grant funds already utilized, the Community Hall building received a fresh coat of paint. New tile flooring was installed throughout, the kitchen was completely upgraded and plans are being developed to create a handicap-accessible bathroom and improve building access for handicapped persons. A second grant has been applied for, seeking the funds necessary for the work required to bring the building into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additional jobs to be done include installing kick plates for the kitchen doors, hanging stainless steel wire shelving for the kitchen and performing some minor drywall finishing and repair. The work done at the Hall has been of very nice quality.

The replacement of lighting bulbs/fixtures for the parking lot were discussed. It was agreed that the main concerns are efficiency, good lighting and affordability.

The Board began organizing a grand reopening party slated for June 17, 2017. This event will be free for Community Hall members and only $10 admission for non-members. Annual Community Hall memberships may be purchased for $20. The benefits of membership include discounts on propane, space fees at the swap meet and Hall usage fees when booking an event. This Grand Reopening Party is the first time the Board has added the benefit free admission to a major affair. Memberships can be purchased at the swap meet on any Saturday or by contacting the Hall at (951) 428-0901.

Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington has been invited to the grand reopening party and it is the Board’s understanding that he will attend. It will be a good chance for them to thank him for all his support in obtaining the existing grant funds and assisting the Board obtain the additional grant funds required for the balance of the ADA upgrades.

The Community Hall Board has arranged to bring in some major talent for the party. Musician Tracy G will be performing. He was the lead guitarist with Ronnie James Dio for six years and did ttree world tours with the rock band Dio. His guitar skills are legendary. After his time with Dio, Tracy released three independent albums and recently joined forces with singer/song-writer Michael Beatty in the formation of the Tracy G Group. Beatty has about a dozen albums of his own.

While the Tracy G Group is best known for playing metal music, when Tracy and Michael perform without the rest of the group they explore everything from Johnny Cash to Led Zeppelin, and the Beatles to Jeff Beck and Stevie Ray Vaughn. They also play original songs they have written. It is fortunate that the residents of Anza will have the opportunity to hear this level of talent at the intimate setting of the Community Hall. More details regarding the party will be released as they become available.

For more information about the Community Hall or the Reopening Party, call (951) 428-0901.