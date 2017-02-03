Anza Community Helpers aims to help nonprofits overcome challenges

Does your nonprofit struggle with not enough resources, difficulty recruiting qualified board members, Board burn out, slacking volunteerism, ineffective fundraising efforts, inexperienced nonprofit bookkeeping, inadequate record-keeping or lack of transparency? How about creating a calendar or scheduling events? Have you ever had conflicts with other nonprofits? Has your nonprofit been subject to scrutiny of a lawsuit? Perhaps your nonprofit has had legal or compliance issues, struggled with communication and technology or had a conflict of interest.

Nonprofits have faced challenges as long as they’ve been in existence. Most organizations have been working to overcome the same obstacles for years. Let’s learn from each others’ successes and failures. Let’s pool our resources, our knowledge, and our talents. There is strength in numbers.

Your organization was formed for the right reasons and your community wishes to support your efforts. Now seeking out those who have like-minded goals has been simplified by the formation of the “Anza Community Helpers,” a series of interactive meetings to troubleshoot and turn our organizational obstacles into opportunities. Participants can then share their insights and experiences with their organizations. It is the mission of the Anza Community Helpers to create a forum of confidentiality and comradery for addressing the challenges we face in our community endeavors.

Due to space limitations, I would like to invite the President/CEO or their designated board representative to attend the first meeting beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the Little Red Schoolhouse, Minor Park, Anza. Thereafter, we will meet regularly on the second Tuesday of the month to address a variety of subject matters and with the appropriate board member(s) in attendance.

High speed Wi-Fi is available at the Little Red Schoolhouse courtesy of Connect Anza, so feel free to bring your laptops, tablets and extension cords. Coffee and tea and light snack will be on hand.

To RSVP or if you have any questions, please call or text (951) 234-1314, or send an email to AnzaCommunityHelpers@gmail.com. If emailing, please put ‘ACH’ in the subject field.