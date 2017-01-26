Anza Community Vision and Goals open for discussion at next AVMAC

It will be 11 years Feb. 7 since the Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council and community submitted its “Anza Community Vision and Goals” statement to then 3rd District Supervisor Jeff Stone. It was intended for the board of supervisors to use as a guide to county planners for future land use planning, road improvements and community facilities needed in the Valley as seen by the residents.

During the Jan. 11 AVMAC meeting in the Anza Community Hall residents discussed the Anza Community Vision and Goals statement with current Supervisor Chuck Washington’s new Chief of Staff Jeff Comerchero attending, suggesting it may be time to review and revise the recommendations in the document. Washington’s Legislative Assistant Opal Hellweg said she heard about the possible need for the statements revision from new AVMAC board member Allison Renck at the last meeting. She passed printed copies to those attending, suggesting AVMAC and the community needed to look it over and to see if they thought it needed to be revisited.

“There is a lot of pie in the sky stuff in here,” Hellweg said, pointing out specifically the hope of having a very expensive United States Geological Water survey for the Valley made and noting the current water availability controversy in the development community. “It would cost millions to update it,” she said.

Robin Garrison, Anza Realtor and developer spoke up and said, “The county is forcing guidelines and restrictions (for developments) on us to do … how many dollars we have to spend? …They should reference our visions and goals.”

There was also a question if the 2007 Anza Community Vision and Goals statement submitted to the county was a policy or just a suggestion made for the planning commission to follow for developments in the area. “It does make you want to revisit it,” Hellweg said, but it will be up to AVMAC and community to make the decision.

Renck said the developers who want to come into the area need to know what the community is looking for and what the county General Plan says. She said, as a resident, not as an AVMAC member, her focus is on the county’s plans for horse and hiking trails sought by the many equestrians in the Valley.

“Does the county even know about them,” she asked in the earlier meeting.

The initial Anza Community Vision and Goals document was put together in 2005 with the AVMAC, local developers, residents at large and two facilitators from the Riverside County Planning Department on the invitation of the 2003 formed Riverside County Integrated Project. It was finalized and submitted to the county for use in the Riverside County General Plan in 2007.

The Community Vision statement outlined five major goals. The first being the referenced USGS comprehensive groundwater basin study to maintain a balanced water basin and “allow only as much new development as can be sustained by annual groundwater recharge and to ensure water rights are secured.”

This has been the greatest challenge for community developers since the drought began and a federal water rights lawsuit involving the yet to be “judicated” Santa Margarita Watershed District and how much water is available to the local Indian Bands and commercial developers. Without the “quantification” to be determined in the lawsuit by the federal courts and the appointed Water Master. it has been difficult and almost impossible to get county commercial development permits and now the needed approval by the State Water Resources Board.

It was reported at the meeting USGS water studies have been piecemeal to date without a comprehensive study being completed that might help settle the water rights issue.

“Give us water and it will change,” said one developer at the AVMAC meeting.

The second goal in the Vision Statement would require new development to provide its fair share of needed community facilities and services such as roads, parks and recreational facilities and fire protection.

The third goal as outlined in the 2007 document said the community should be preserved as a “small, ranch oriented village,” and maintain zoning as shown on the RCIP Map.

The fourth goal was integrating needed community services into village centers perpendicular to or parallel to Highway 371 and a main street with a small park with bandstand and other amenities.

And finally, the fifth goal is to promote and protect Anza’s rural heritage.

Comerchero explained while the statement seemed to show a “policy,” it still had to be determined if the Vision and Goals were really policy or simply guideline for planners so the board could make a better determination on the Anza Valley resident and developer needs and requests.

Hellweg, as the county facilitator, told the AVMAC and residents she could arrange for some members of the planning department, and even the planners who helped with the 2007 statement, to come to the next AVMAC meeting either Feb. 8 or March 8 to discuss the Community Vision and Goals, review to hear what has been done to meet the goals and what might be possible to change.

The residents were in favor of the idea and a meeting is in the planning stages. Meanwhile interested residents can go to the Anza Public Library or the Museum to read the documentation and all the related documents regarding the vision and goals sought by the community.

The next AVMAC meeting dates will be provided in the Anza Valley Outlook.