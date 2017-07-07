Anza Days Parade fun for all

Anza VFW Post 1873 kicked off the parade with the flag procession at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
The Hemet Posse won "Best Equine" award for their participation in the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Riverside Sheriff’s Capt. Leonard Purvis and Michele Tracy rode in the Sheriff's golf cart at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Diann Parr and Audrey Kay marched along in style at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Patricia Evans (background) and Bentley Hunt (foreground) and their dependable mounts cruised the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
The Hamilton Football team needed a huge flatbed trailer for the boys at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
The Thimble Club float won the "President's Float" trophy and made no secret of it at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
KOYT Radio took the coveted "Most Unique Entry Float" at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1.
GeriLyn Blanton Mellin and family's vintage fire engine won the "Judges Choice Award," in which bribing the judges is encouraged. Diane Sieker photo
This Laguna Beach Fire Department fire engine wowed the crowds at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Lorraine's Pet Supply float took "Grand Prize," where Tabitha Dawes accompanied "Wee Miss Anza" Marcy Budrovic and her dad at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade. Diane Sieker photo
"Blues Paul" in a chicken suit was very popular at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Russell Kitchen greeted fans as his Soil Kitchen float passed by at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
The "Best Float" prize went to Cub Scout Pack 319 at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Ed Wall was seen riding his John Deere cruiser along the route at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Chilli Ainsworth's bright yellow Jeepster impressed everyone at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade. Diane Sieker photo
Teri Morelli allowed disabled son Zakry to get up close to be sprayed by water from the fire engine at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Grand Marshall Barbara Bradford showed off her trophy at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade. Diane Sieker photo
Miss Anza winners (from left to right) GeriLyn Mellin (18 and over category), Rachel Sjostrand (7-12) and Marcy Budrovic (six and under) at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Children frolicked in a sprinkler as the Barnyard Boys band entertained the adults at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
Knarley Dog was on hand in the park vending his barbecue sauces and rubs with wife Mary at the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
The park was a hub of activity after the 85th Annual Anza Days Parade July 1. Diane Sieker photo
