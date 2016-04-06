Anza drug bust has regional implications

Editor’s note; This story is the first in an ongoing series highlighting the work of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to eradicate marijuana grows in Anza and the surrounding areas.

A major multiagency drug bust in Anza last week resulted in multiple arrests and thousands of marijuana plants being confiscated from the illegal grows that were shut down, according to law enforcement officials.

The move is part of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s efforts to curb the ongoing problem of illegal grows in Anza Valley and the surrounding areas.

The bust began in the early morning hours Wednesday, March 30, when officers from Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, in a joint operation with a Joint Task Force Team out of San Diego, began to swarm the area in what was called a massive drug enforcement sweep of illegal grows in Anza and the surrounding communities.

Six illegal grows were shut down between Wednesday and Friday as deputies confiscated 15,301 marijuana plants that were taken into evidence. At $200 to $1,000 a pound in street value, the plants confiscated were worth somewhere between $15.3 and $76.5 million depending on the quality of the plants.

Seven people were arrested as a result of the investigations, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Paul Bennet told Anza Valley Outlook in an exclusive interview Friday, April 1, following the busts. Bennet heads up the department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team.

“Between March 30 and April 1 we hit a total of six massive grow operations,” he said. “All of them were related. A total of seven people were arrested, two of which were females.”

Bennett said the plants varied in size from fully mature to non-budding plants at the six different locations.

“They were in various stages of cultivation,” he said. “Some were prepared to be harvested, some were still growing.”

Many marijuana growers have selected non-populated areas such as Anza and Aguanga to operate in order to avoid detection from law enforcement, something that concerns residents greatly.

Resident’s concerns

While the busts made a dent in the illegal grows in Anza, there is still much left to be done in the area which has seen more than its fair share of illegal grows in recent years according to Diane Sieker, one of the founding members of Anza Crime Watch. Anza Crime Watch is a Facebook community page that allows for residents to alert one another to criminal activity in the area. According to Sieker, there are numerous problems related to the illegal marijuana growing activity.

“I’m hearing of a lot of water and electric theft. I’m hearing concerns from residents for all these bootleg wells being punched in and potentially lowering the water table,” she said. “I am hearing that people are concerned when they go for a ride on their horses and they look over and they see men with weapons watching them from the pot grows.”

Sieker says she has no problem with legal grows for medicinal purposes, but many people feel threatened for their lives and are worried about the illegal growers.

Other residents who wished to remain anonymous due to fears of backlash by illegal growers, support Sieker’s claims.

“I have no problem with legal grows for medicinal use, but I do have a problem with the illegal grows,” said one Aguanga resident. “Two grows have started by me recently, the first one about October and the second one is only about 30 feet from my property line.”

The resident said both parties with grows are made up of four to five men, with only one man around during the daytime hours, usually in hiding, while the rest show up at night.

“A van stays at one during the day and a motor home at the other. Greenhouses went up overnight. I am afraid to let my kids and grandkids out on our own property,” she said. “I don’t know if they have criminal records or are sex offenders. Since they are only here at night are they trespassing or casing my house?”

One longtime Anza resident said that she too has no problem with the legal grows but the illegal grows have to stop.

“If your following the laws and it’s not an eyesore and noisy and a nuisance, it’s fine,” she said. “These cartel types that are taking our valley over have got to stop. This town, which was once the cat’s meow has become the dog’s butt. No offense to dogs. (Marijuana grows) need to be inspected by code enforcement on a regular basis. You shouldn’t be allowed to put up a 99-plant farm near a private residence. They are lit up all night long, the generators and fans running all night and the traffic increases.”

Another Anza resident said that there are two grows located right next to her property.

“One of the grows just brought in water for the holding tanks. I had to build a dog kennel for my pup’s safety in case there was a “shoot-em-up” at harvest time,” the resident said, adding that she verified the grows’ illegal status through code enforcement. “I … have nothing against personal grows but non-residents, living in trailers, and leaving the properties a mess after harvest is a blight on our community.”

One fairly new resident of Anza said she is frustrated that all of the property around hers is being developed into greenhouses by “out of towners,” who don’t care about the community and are just looking at turning a profit.

“They bring a negative culture to the area,” she said. “We live in a remote area and are literally surrounded by vacant lots that are building up greenhouses. It stinks, literally!”

This resident said she lives near others who grow marijuana for their personal use and has no problem with them.

“My real issue is with the for-profit out of towners. I feel unsafe with what they may bring to the area and that they no doubt are selling to kids,” she said. “Their irresponsibility taints what others are trying to do by using for medicinal purposes.”

If residents believe they have been threatened, or in danger, they should contact their local law enforcement agency, Bennett said.

What constitutes a legal grow?

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration still views marijuana as a Schedule 1 narcotic, prohibited under the federal Controlled Substances Act but under the California Compassionate Use Act of 1996, also known as Proposition 215, the possession and cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes is legal. However, localities can regulate the conditions under which grows occur, where they occur and the responsibilities of the parties involved, according to statutes passed by the Legislature and signed into law in 2004 and in 2010.

The measures lie at the core of the Medical Marijuana Program and have been upheld in two appellate court decisions, one of which stemmed from a challenge to a city of Riverside ordinance outlawing storefront and mobile marijuana dispensaries. That culminated in a 2013 California Supreme Court ruling in favor of the city.

In 2015, The Riverside County Board of Supervisors updated Ordinance 925, which specifies under what conditions marijuana may be grown and the consequences of noncompliance, a patient will be entitled to have 12 cannabis plants on his or her property; two patients on the same parcel will bring the total to 24 plants, but that will be the maximum. At least one patient or a registered caregiver must live on the premises, marijuana must be secured to prevent access by minors, properties within 1,000 feet of schools, parks and day care centers are prohibited from growing medical marijuana, grows in apartment buildings are prohibited, renters must obtain permission from their landlords before growing medicinal pot, a grow cannot be closer than 10 feet from a roadway or neighboring property and must not be visible from a public right of way. However, this does not apply to properties that are five or more acres in size, there must be fencing at least 6 feet high erected for concealment and security. Convicted felons, parolees or probationers cannot reside on the parcel unless they have a court order expressly allowing them to grow and use medical cannabis.

Violators will be subject to civil fines and penalties of up to $1,000 a day, as well as misdemeanor charges. Unpaid fines could result in county tax liens on properties the ordinance says. Sheriff’s deputies and code enforcement officers are responsible for enforcing the ordinance.

A three-bill package recently signed into law by governor Jerry Brown governs how and who will legally be permitted to cultivate marijuana. Assembly Bill 243 contains provisions related to medical marijuana cultivation and environmental provisions. Assembly Bill 266 allows local counties and cities to create ordinances to prohibit or restrict marijuana grows. Senate Bill 643 provides Regulatory provisions and a county taxing authority. SB-643 also creates a Bureau of Medical Marijuana regulation within the Department of Consumer Affairs as to medical board regulations.

Enforcement

In a prepared statement, Bennett said there really is no way to determine the number of legal grows in the area which is why law enforcement must conduct a complete investigation to determine of the grower is operating within the confines of the laws.

“Contrary to drug traffickers’ claims, California law does not allow the growth or sale of marijuana for profit,” Bennett wrote in the statement. “State law is very specific, California has decriminalized the growth and use of marijuana only for seriously ill individuals with a doctor’s prescription and only in small amounts reasonably necessary to accommodate an individual’s medical condition.”

People who choose to grow in excess of the limits are not exempt from criminal investigation or prosecution, even if they have a doctor’s recommendation for marijuana, the statement reported.

“All marijuana grows that exceed 24 total plants are in violation of the law, either Riverside County Ordinance 925, or California Health and Safety code 11360, which governs the transportation, importation and sales of marijuana,” the statement reads.

Bottom line…law enforcement will continue to investigate marijuana grows believed to be in violation of state law and Riverside County Code Enforcement will investigate violations of the county ordinance.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will assist County Code Enforcement to provide security during their inspection of properties believed to be in violation of Riverside County Ordinance 925,” Bennett’s statement read.

Contacting law enforcement

Residents wishing to report a crime can contact the Marijuana Enforcement Team by calling (951) 955-1712 or by going online to www.riversidesheriff.org/crimetips/ and filling out the form. Those reporting crimes can remain anonymous.

“Not only are we aware of it, we are aggressively investigating every report of illegal marijuana grows and we will use all legal means necessary to irradiate the illegal marijuana grows,” Bennett said.