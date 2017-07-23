Anza Electric Cooperative annual meet and elections Saturday at Hamilton High

The members of the Anza Electric Cooperative have many choices this year to elect representatives for the governing board to fill vacancies in four seats representing Districts 1, 2 and 3.

The names of the 10 qualified candidates have been placed on the July ballot, and the votes will be tabulated at the Saturday, July 22, annual meeting. The meeting at the Hamilton High School Gymnasium will begin 7:30 a.m. with registration and a free breakfast to members. The regular meeting will be called 9 a.m. with guest speakers and the election announcements. Vendors and information on the latest power-saving equipment and programs will be available to those attending.

The four open seats include one three-year seat for District 1; one three-year seat for District 2; one three-year seat for District 3 and a one-year seat for a recently vacated one-year seat.

The candidates for District 1 are Joel Carlisle, Merl Johnson, Annika Knoppel and incumbent Ryall Stewart, running for a 3-year term.

For District 2, incumbent Belinda Hepler and Stephan Lauzier compete for the 3-year term, while Robert Hepler and Steven Silkotoch Sr. will run for the 1-year term.

In District 3, the candidates are Milt Jordan and incumbent Michael Machado for a 3-year term.

Continuing members of the board include Bob Adams in District 2, Harold Burdick in District 1 and Tom Firth as district-at-large member.

The democratically elected Anza Electric Cooperative board members for the more than 4,000-member electric cooperative in Anza, Garner Valley, Aguanga, and parts of Sage and Mountain Center are responsible for setting policy for the only electric cooperative in Southern California. The directors are committed to policies that result in a safe and reliable electric system, fair rates, financial responsibility and superior member service.

Kevin Short, Anza Electric Cooperative’s general manager, reported that this year there were a record number of petitions for the election submitted by the May 24 deadline.

The 2016-2017 annual report and the ballots were submitted in the July issue of the Anza Electric Cooperative’s Currents magazine.