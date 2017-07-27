Anza Electric Cooperative presents their annual membership meeting, many accomplishments 

The 2017 annual membership meeting of Anza Electric Cooperative was held at the Hamilton High School gymnasium Saturday, July 22The presentation included news, information, updates and raffle prizes.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., the Thimble Club served breakfast to members as the band, The Len-Tones, entertained them with jazz, country, rock and blues tunes.

Anza Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1873 presented the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the performance of the national anthem, recorded by Savannah Lopez and an invocation given by the Rev. Blake Booth of Valley Gospel Church.

AEC President Bill Adams called the meeting to order with the announcement of a quorum present and thanked the many people responsible for organizing and running the meeting that morning.

Adams introduced the board of directors and the director candidates.

Running for District 1 were Merl Johnson, Joel Carlisle, Ryall Stewart and Annika Knoppel. District 2 candidates were Milt “Jordy” Johnson and Michael Machado. District 3, one-year term candidates were Stephen P. Silkotch Sr. and Robert Helper and District 3, three-year term runners were Stephan Lauzier and Belinda Hepler. Ballot counting began as soon as the meeting got underway.

AEC Secretary Belinda Hepler read the notice of the meeting and proof of mailing. She called for a motion to waive the reading of the 2016 annual membership meeting minutes and approve as mailed; a motion was made and seconded. Motion carried.

Adams gave the president’s report in which he thanked General Manager Kevin Short and introduced Certified Public Accountant Jarrod Bryant, from Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert and Moss, who gave a short report on the financial condition of the AEC. Bryant said that for every dollar the cooperative brought in for 2016, they returned 50 cents to the membership. That return is an outstanding accomplishment and drew plenty of applause from the audience.

AEC Treasurer Harold Burdick made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report; a motion was made and seconded. The motion carried.

Patrick Ledger, executive vice president and CEO of Arizona’s General and Transmission Cooperatives, gave the Arizona G and T report. He mentioned several interesting facts, such as the company’s “A” category rating with Standard & Poor’s, indicating excellent financial health. The changing political climate, along with litigation, is causing some federal policies to be relaxed, which equals a lower cost for modifications that affect the prices of the energy produced. Ledger revealed that the AEC has a unique position: it must cooperate with Southern California Edison, conform to state laws and the California Air Resources Board rules. These things can make it challenging for the AEC to expand services and improve reliability in Anza. But exciting improvements like the Sun Anza solar array represent tax advantages, low-cost power and more.

John Wallace, CEO of Grand Canyon State Electric Cooperative Association, gave the GCSECA report. He spoke briefly of the need to reduce government regulations that have no benefit to a cooperative member. The GCSECA is working diligently to accomplish progress in this area.

The meeting was fast-paced, with little time for speeches, as every speaker revealed the news to the membership in a timewise fashion. A short intermission was held and during that time, drawings for five electronic tablets were held and won by some happy AEC members.

Short gave his report for the AEC. Short was comfortable in front of the crowd and held the audience’s attention as he commented, “This is our cooperative, all of ours … since 1950.”

It’s a lot of work, but he loves it, he said.

Short introduced the employees of AEC, and as they gathered at the front of the room to the tune of “Gonna Fly Now,” also known as “Rocky’s Theme,” while smiles and cheers followed them. He identified the different groups responsible for the daily workings of the cooperative, from office representatives and linemen to internet technicians and management.

The general manager’s report reviewed the progress of the cooperative and updates on various programs. Short mentioned the AEC’s contributions to charitable groups such as the Thimble Club, Anza Civic Improvement League and Hamilton School, plus many others. He revealed that the Cooperative Care program has dispersed grants to members in need and that Operation Roundup has raised $70,000 for the assistance program.

The financial health of the AEC is excellent, with 2016 having been the second best year on record after 2015. The cooperative saw a $500,000 reduction in costs and debt services. It experienced an 8 percent increase in revenue, a 5 percent increase in total plant value and an 11 percent increase in equity, Short said.

Short took a moment to introduce the Washington Youth Tour winners Sam Adams, Alissa Kaabe, Hayley Thrapp and Mathew Gervais. These talented students submitted winning essays that earned them the honor and a trip to the nation’s capital.

The next subject Short presented was the news of an agreement made with the Hoover Dam to ensure an 1.6 megawatt allocation for the AEC for the next 50 years of clean, reliable, zero-carbon, renewable power.

A video on the Apache Solar array was shown, and Short introduced the Sun Anza program. The idea for the name was credited to employee Michael Gervais and the logo design to graphic artist Sandi Hughes of Anza. Progress on the Sun Anza array was given, including the mention of an ecological issue that had to be resolved. It was discovered that approximately 2.5 acres of the 20-acre plot allocated for the array was Los Angeles little pocket mouse habitat. The solution dictated by Riverside County was the purchase of 2.5 acres of wilderness land for the Western Riverside County Regional Authority’s Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan. The array construction continued as planned.

A video about the Sun Anza solar array was presented, illustrating the extent of the project and teaching the membership details about the venture. The video earned applause.

It was revealed that 78 percent of AEC members realized a rate reduction of at least $2.50 in 2016. When AEC rates are compared with Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric, the cooperative wins hands down, showing substantial savings, Short said. A typical 1,000-kilowatt-hour bill with Edison is $207.19; with SDGE at $337.73 and with AEC, only $163.29. This savings is the power of a cooperative.

An update on ConnectAnza internet service was given, with 400 miles of fiber optic cable hung and 90 percent finished. This part of the installation is finishing four months ahead of schedule.

He said he knew members were frustrated with the wait.

“Sounds good, but when are you gonna get to my house?” he said.

He reminded the membership that the is a three to five year project and the members need to be patient. Five hundred members are connected, and 2,000 more signed up for the service. He was encouraged by these numbers.

“It’s just a question of being patient,” he added.

And what of the future? Short touched upon the new electrical vehicle charging station located in the AEC office parking lot, which was financed by an innovative loan given by the state to encourage the installation of EV charging stations in rural areas. The load guaranteed a 15 percent rebate upon timely repayment of the monies, and Short proudly declared that the check has been received. And as far as he knows, AEC was the first and only entity to take advantage of this particular loan program. The charging station is also a “revenue maker,” Short said with a grin. “About $15 so far.”

Sun Anza will begin Phase 2 soon, which will double the size of the array, which is currently supplying two megawatts of electrical power at this time.

Goals for AEC include infrastructure improvements and updates, increases in import capability, the building of a new substation, renovation of the existing substation, renovation of existing circuit conductors or at least one-third of the system, modernize the meter fleet and improve system communications. The benefits of these changes are improved reliability and a reduction in system losses or energy losses suffered due to old, thin wires, he said.

Short called for a question-and-answer session and entertained several intelligent inquiries posed by members.

Adams called for any additional business. Finally, he asked for the election results.

For District 1, the winner was Joel Carlyle.

In District 2, Michael Machado carried the vote.

In District 3, Stephen P. Silkotch Sr. was chosen for the one-year term, and Stephan Lauzier won the three-year seat.

Adams made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and the motion was seconded. Motion carried.

Additional drawings were made for five more electronic tablets and for cash prizes of $25, $50, $100 and $250 amounts.

As the members dispersed, AEC employees cleaned the gym, while the Pizza Factory delivered a catered lunch just for them.

For more information on the 2016 annual report, visit www.anzaelectric.org/.