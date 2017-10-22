Anza Electric Cooperative returned extra money to members in September

ANZA – Anza Electric Cooperative returned their extra operating revenue to its members in September.

Since 1989, AEC has returned over $11 million to current and former members in the form of capital credits.

Excess operating revenue that the cooperative has left over at the end of the year is returned to its membership in the form of capital credits. The amount returned is in proportion to the member’s electric bills. A member with higher bills will earn more capital credits than one with lower electric bills.

This year AEC is paying out $500,000 for the years 1997-2015. For people who had service during those years, they earned capital credits, and a portion of those credits was paid out.