Anza Lions Club Gymkhana season opens with 22 hopeful riders

Winning two blue ribbons in the keyhole and pole peewee is Cammi Castro with her very proud great grandmother “Granny” Diann Parr. Tony Ault photo

Despite the threat of rain and snow, 22 equestrians turned out May 6, to show off their riding skills in the Lions arena kicking off the start of the 2017 Anza Lions Gymkhana season.

The weather at the beginning of the Gymkhana off Kirby Road in Anza was sunny and bright, but two hours later heavy cloud cover moved in and a chilly wind blew, forcing some of the competitors to don their riding jackets. The Gymkhana, according to Lion gymkhana announcer Roland Vellanoweth, whether rain, wind or snow goes on without delay at the Lions arena.

“The turnout today is really good,” said Lions Membership Chairwoman Michelle Brown, “despite the cool weather.” The boxes of blue, red, white and yellow ribbons were opened in the announcer’s booth that will be awarded to the high point winners during the season. Helping hand out the ribbons at the end of the Saturday event were Baily Marrs and Audrey Kay, both accomplished gymkhana riders who are no strangers to winning ribbons themselves.

Villanoweth made a surprise offer the gymkhana riders at the end of the regular Pole Bending, Keyhole and Barrel races offering free entry into the next regular Gymkhana event if they won a speed barrel race with an egg in their mouth. Only one rider out of six who entered tried it and managed not to break the egg.

The Anza Lions Club will soon be announcing the theme of the annual Hillbilly Days coming up at the arena. Once the theme is announced, contest and gymkhana entries will be open and vendor spaces made available.

Lions Clubs International, of which Anza Lions are a part, is the world’s largest nonprofit service club organization with 1.4 million members worldwide. Lions are dedicated to bettering the quality of life for the handicapped, the poor, the sick and the aged. The motto of the Lions Club is simply “WE SERVE.”

Anza equestrians gather at the Anza Lions Club Gymkhana arena off Kirby Road Saturday, May 6, for the first official Gymkhana event for 2017. Tony Ault photo

All ages, like Khole Smith. 6, are able to participate in the Lions Club Gymkhana. Khole won a first-place ribbon in the Peewee lead line event May 6. Tony Ault photo

All the youngest riders in the first official Anza Lions Club Gymkhana event May 6 proudly show off their ribbons at the end of the morning. The points earned in the wins count toward the silver buckle prizes given the top point earners at the end of the Gymkhana season. Tony Ault photo

Lilly Carson, 15, took all the blue ribbons in her junior category for the best times in the Keyhole, Poles and Barrel racing events. Her horse “Kona” knows the course and his young rider very well. Tony Ault photo


Junior and Senior winners in the May 6 Lions Club Gymkhana event from left Michelle Trist, Patricia Evens and Baily Marrs show off their ribbons won in their events. Tony Ault photo

Karleen Esparza, on her big white draft mule “Tucker” who won a first in the Mule, Draft Large Equine event, is joined by the other junior and senior ribbon winners for this photo at the Anza Lions Club Gymkhana season opener May 6. Tony Ault photo

