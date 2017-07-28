Anza Lions thank 2017 Anza Days donors, volunteers, participants and community

The Anza Lions Club hosted a special “Thank You” dinner for those helping with the annual Anza Days Parade at the Anza Veterans of Foreign Wars, Monday, July 17. Among the honored guests were 2017 Anza Days Grand Marshall Barbara Bradford and Riverside County Sheriff’s Capt. Leonard Purvis of the Hemet station.

The Anza Days chairman and president of the Anza Lions Club, Michele Brown, said the Lions Club thanked “Grand Marshall Barbara Bradford for doing the honor of being our grand marshal this year. Thank you. We are humbled and honored you said yes!”

Bradford was asked to stand following the dinner of lamb and potatoes to say a few words. She said she was happy to do the honor and proud to be a longtime supporter of the community and its people.

Brown said the club also wanted to thank the Anza Valley Thimble Club for their very generous donation. She continued expressing her thanks to the “Citizens’ Patrol for helping even though you were short-handed,” to the “Valley Gospel for getting extra volunteers this year. You rock! We couldn’t have done it without you!” and to the “High Country Journal for running all of our ads and announcements, even if at the last minute.

“VFW Color Guard for doing us the honor of leading our parade proudly; our parade would not be complete without you!” Brown said. “Kathy Blair for doing the honors of singing our national anthem again this year and announcing. Once again you knocked it out of the park! Lorraine Elmore and Tabitha Dawes for offering to be the judges for the Miss Anza Days contest and your awesome idea of the milking contest. Thank you both.

“ACIL for handling the vendors, park organization and offering up a meeting space,” Brown said. “Annika (Knoppel) for the Friday night dinner, AVO and KOYT for advertising the events. Captain Purvis for coming out and showing his support for the hill and participating in the parade and getting the Mounted Posse for us. The Chamber of Commerce for providing the music of the Barnyard Boyz. To everyone who came out Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to all of our parade entries, volunteers and to our town, we here at the Anza Valley Lions Club all love you so much for coming out and showing your support. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

She also thanked the donors: Thimble Club, Napa, Janea’s Hair, Lorraine’s Pet Supply & Grooming, Pizza Factory, Lienzo Charro Mexican Restaurant, Paradise Cafe, Stephens Honey, High Country Nursery and Lizzy Anne’s.