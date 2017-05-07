Anza man whose son died of heart attack joins Southwest Riverside County Heart & Stroke Walk

ANZA – The American Heart Association’s Inland Empire division will host its annual Southwest Riverside County Heart & Stroke Walk Saturday, May 6, at Lake Skinner, where an estimated 3,000 people will lace up their sneakers, among them many families who lost loved ones to the nation’s leading causes of death:

heart disease and stroke.

Anza resident Kevin Short, whose 33-year-old son Michael Short died in December from a sudden heart attack, will be participating for the first time in his memory. Since his son’s passing, Short has been diagnosed with ischemia, which is an inadequate blood supply to the heart muscles.

“To me this is personal. My objective is to get more people aware of the insidiousness of heart disease, the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, of getting your numbers under control,” Short said. He has recruited a team of 19 participants for the event, including most of his co-workers at the Anza Electric Company.

The heart & stroke walk is an annual tradition that brings the community together to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke, the leading killers in the United States, including the Inland Empire.

“This event is an invitation to the community to get active and help us raise funds,” Linda Soubirous, chief nursing officer at Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta, said. “Our goal is to raise $165,000 for the fight against heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, which claim the lives of more than 831,000 people every year.” Soubirous is co-chairing the event with her co-workers, cardiac service line director Elisa Papell and stroke coordinator Leann Terlecki.

The Southwest Riverside County Heart & Stroke Walk promises to be a wonderful and exciting occasion for the whole family. The day’s main events are the non-competitive 5-kilometer walk, a 1-mile Survivor Path and a half-mile kid’s fun run. Other highlights include a health and wellness expo, a survivor lounge and a kid’s zone featuring games and educational information promoting heart health. Everyone is invited to be a part of this important community event, sponsored nationally by Subway and locally by Abbott Vascular and Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta. To register for free, create or join a team, donate or learn more, visit www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=2176&pg=entry or call (310) 424-4171.

The event also hopes to encourage Americans to “Move More,” part of the “Healthy for Good” campaign by the American Heart Association, designed to inspire lasting change through small, simple steps. Americans are spending more time sitting – at work, school or in front of a screen- than ever before. Whether it’s walking, running, biking, swimming, playing sports or doing yoga, the goal is for adults to get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise, 75 minutes per week of vigorous exercise or a combination of both. Kids should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.