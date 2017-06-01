Anza phantom artist unveiled at HeART of the High Country spring art show and sale

ANZA – The Anza Valley Artists Club has announced that the Anza phantom artist has been named featured artist for the annual spring HeART of the High Country art show June 10.

Celebrating 11 years, the Anza Valley Artists Club will present their work at the HeART of the High Country annual spring art show and sale Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Anza Community Hall.

The Anza phantom artist is actually Dr. Susan Eyer-Anderson, a local veterinarian and avid painter. Born in Los Angeles, she’s lived in Tustin, Temecula, Nashville and Sage before settling in Anza. She works as a veterinarian for the Ramona Humane Society, the Small Animal Care Hospital in San Jacinto and Menifee’s low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

Also selling and showing their work will be 17 other current and talented Anza Valley Artists Club members.

Paintings, tiles, fine art photography, metal work, jewelry and other original creations will be available for purchase. A raffle of donated art by the members and community artists is being held as a fundraiser for the Anza Community Hall.

“We are excited to unmask the Anza Phantom Artist for this art show,” Jill Roberts, former president of the Anza Valley Artists, said. “Susan is an interesting artist and veterinarian who primarily creates equestrian-themed paintings and drawings. We are always seeking new members who want to grow individually and collectively with our group. It costs $25 to join, and if you are not an artist but want to be involved with our club to volunteer with events, we would love to meet you!”

Visit the show and meet Susan Eyer-Anderson and other talented local artisans. The Anza Community Hall is located at 56630 Highway 371, in Anza. Guests can win a piece of art donated by an artist in the popular art raffle, benefiting the Anza Community Hall and the Anza Valley Artists Club.

Original art is still needed for raffle, to donate items to the raffle, contact President Rosie Grindle (951) 928-1248.

To register for a vendor’s booth at the event, contact Treasurer Donna Gage at (626) 201-4601 for an application; the spaces are $35.