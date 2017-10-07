Anza Post 1873 celebrates VFW’s 118th birthday

Anza VFW Post 1873 celebrated the Veterans of Foreign Wars 118th birthday and many years of achievement in the community Friday, Sept. 29, with a Commander’s Dinner at post headquarters on Baily Road.

The dinner featuring a green salad, beef brisket, baked potato, beans, dinner roll and a piece of a marble cake that was inscribed with “Happy 118th VFW Day Honoring our Veterans and their Families.” Soft drinks and coffee were included and a lot of conversation about the successful post auction held the night before were 55 hot dogs and other foods were consumed by the bidders.

Governor Jerry Brown proclaimed Sept. 29 VFW Day urging “every individual, church, organization, business establishment and household within my official jurisdiction to publicly reaffirm their strong allegiance to our Flag, Country and the men and women in uniform, through active participation in patriotic programs being sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and the Ladies Auxiliary and others on VFW Day.”

With that, the VFW members and Auxiliary ladies and their guests enjoyed the meal put together by Mike Mrsny and crew.