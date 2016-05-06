Anza Racing Mowers Season begins May 14

Very few towns can boast of their own Mower Racing Clubs but Anza can. This dedicated group of mower racing enthusiasts have been racing on a track behind Diner 371 for about four years now. Members are combination of both men and women of all ages. This includes young people. It is a family sport both on and off the track. Each year the group has grown, and each year they are a real crowd pleaser.

These aren’t your fathers’ lawnmowers. These are “souped up” modified lawn mowers, some reaching speeds of 55 miles per hour. It is an adrenaline rush to watch them, slide around the corners at breakneck speed kicking up the dust.

Opening season is May 14 and the race begins at 11 a.m. For a nominal fee, spectators may enter the pit area meet the racers and watch the race. Otherwise spectating is free. Seating is around the outside of the track either tailgating or bring your own chairs. Don Watson is the group’s leader and others are always happy to help anyone who is interested in getting started with racing mowers.

The Anza Racing Mowers’ track is located behind Diner 371, 57331 at Highway 371 in Anza. To race call Don Watson at (818) 384-2636. Check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnzaRacingMowers/ .