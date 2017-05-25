Anza racing mowers speed back into town for season opener

The Anza Racing Mowers started the season with a bang at the track located behind the Diner 371 in Anza Saturday, May 20. A breezy, yet sunny day brought racers and fans out in droves for the opening event.

Returning for the 2017 season were such track heroes as Robert and Sierra Love, Don Wimpee, Ken and Debby Eberly, Rebecca and Steve Rebuck, Don Watson and the Rozanski family, plus many other local favorites.

Newcomer Matthew Wroblewski from Norco track tested his machine, a “Craftsman lawn mower, that still cuts grass,” he said. He dialed in his machine and commented that it needed additional modifications to make it more competitive. It was great fun for spectators to see him and all the other racers rip around the race course.

For anyone that appreciates dirt track racing, the race-modified mowers will not disappoint. The excitement of explosive dirt, loud engines, the scent of racing fuel and the cheers of fans, spectators can experience the fantastic action right here in Anza. There is a certain comradery among motor sports enthusiasts and it is obvious with the Anza Racing Mowers group. Racers, pit crews and their families are excited about their sport and love to share their passion with everyone. They are very approachable, friendly and helpful.

The Anza Racing Mowers’ track is located behind Diner 371, 57331 at Highway 371 in Anza.

Race results were not immediately available. The next race date has yet to be announced.

For more information call Don Watson at (818) 384-2636 or visit www.facebook.com/AnzaRacingMowers/.