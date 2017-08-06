Anza racing mowers speeds back into town

It was a morning of keen competition, flying dirt clods, the heady scents of racing fuel and the frenzied screaming of lawnmower engines at full power During the July 29 installation of the Anza Racing Mowers series. For those who appreciate dirt track racing, these race-modified mowers will not disappoint.

There were four races put into the books at the track located behind the Diner 371 in Anza starting at 9 a. m.

In the Restricted Class’s first race Ken Bragiel took home first, with Don Wimpee coming in second Steve Rebuck in third and Rebecca Rebuck coming in fourth.

In the Restricted Class second race Wimpee managed to hold off the field of challengers, while Bragiel slipped to second. Rebecca Rebuck came in third, while Steve Rebuck placed fourth.

In the Pro Mod first race, Robert Love placed first with Bragiel coming in second, followed by Adrian Papps in third and Rebecca Rebuck in fourth.

In the Open Class race, Love placed first with Wimpee coming in second.

“Everyone had a great time,” Wimpee said. “I hope to see more spectators at the next event. Spectating is free. Pit passes are available for $1. Racers pay race day fees that cover insurance costs and track maintenance. Remember to bring your own chairs.”

For people interested in entering the sport, Ken Eberly, a huge fan of lawnmower racing, builder and contestant staid that he has free lawnmowers.

“You have to build it, but I will give you the mower to start with,” he said. “I want to help people race. This is a great family-oriented sport.”

Eberly said people can expect to spend anywhere from $800 to thousands of dollars, it depends on what you want from the sport and what classes you intend to compete in. When compared to the cost of competitively racing dirt bikes, stock cars, drag cars or trucks, it is an “extremely affordable competition, and not to mention fun,” Eberly said.

The mower racers are a tight knit group, easily approached and eager to share their knowledge and help anyone that wishes to become involved.

Eberly can be reached by calling (951) 551-3855.

The Anza Racing Mowers group is sanctioned by the American Racing Mower Association and the races are governed by their rules.

The track is located behind Diner 371, at 57331 Highway 371 in Anza. The date of the next race will be announced later.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/AnzaRacingMowers/, call (951) 544-5907 or email rllove123@gmail.com.