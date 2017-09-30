Anza residents learn composting techniques

Anza residents had an opportunity to learn about the many ways of composting during a free composting class at the Little Red School House in Minor Park Saturday, Sept. 16, conducted by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources.

Residents learned the many ways of making their own composting and worm bins and had an offer to purchase up to three $12 Geocompost bins and attend other composting classes in the future.

The informative class showed how to recycle organic resources such as yard trimmings and fruit and vegetable waste into a crumbly, sweet-smelling soil conditioner. The residents learned about the many different ways to build different types of composting bins and the value of building worm bins and raising the nematodes or earth worms to work in fertilizing and aerating soils.

The Department of Waste Resources conducts the composing classes around the county to teach residents how composting can be used to enrich the soil in gardens, lawns and house plants instead of putting organic waste into the garbage to be hauled to the quickly filling county landfills.

The residents learned that composting is nature’s way of recycling and how to turn yard waste into beneficial soil amendment by mixing organic material together like cut grass, weeds, kitchen garbage and leftover garden plants in a pile or bin, where literally millions of tiny microbes digest the material and turn it into a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

The low-cost compost bins were offered after the class. The bins, shaped like a 50-gallon drum, can be used for many forms of composting.

Residents seeking more information on composting may contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200 to learn about other classes offered at different locations throughout the county or visit www.rcwaste.org/composting.