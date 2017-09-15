Anza Summer Nights closes out season with family-friendly party

Russell Kitchen of The Soil Kitchen and Kids of Anza hosted another Anza Summer Nights event at Minor Park in Anza, Saturday, Sept. 2.

The free family-friendly party featured a live band, food, raffles, vendors and a gaming trailer. The last Anza Summer Nights event of the season was well attended.

The highlight of the evening’s entertainment was the acclaimed band “Natural Selection.” In their second appearance at Anza Summer Nights, all their new fans came to hear them play classic rock tunes. They played many crowd favorites that got toes tapping and feet dancing.

“Russell Kitchen did our little town right when he put on Anza Summer Nights,” Belinda Blanco said. “The people had a great time. I hope to see the same next year.”

Susie Rodriguez handed out glow sticks while children scrambled from the gaming trailer to the playground to the food vendors. Raffle tickets were offered for a variety of prizes, including gift certificates for Mulligan’s, Cahuilla Market BBQ & Cafe, Aerosports, Temecula Lanes, the Southern California Fair and more.

A mobile game theater by Big Rig Game Wizard impressed gamers both young and old. The self-contained system featured a large trailer equipped with several TV screens where over a dozen participants enjoyed amusement and adventure. Two more screens accommodated players outside the trailer under an awning. A huge variety of video games could be selected by the players.

“A special thank you to Russell Kitchen, Rebecca Stewart, Snizzle and Christel Silva for an incredible Saturday,” Anza resident Priscilla Mukora said. “It was like a spiritual experience.”

The event was put on for the benefit of the Kids of Anza, their parents and to help promote Minor Park.

For more information regarding this event, call (951) 765-7760.

For more information on The Soil Kitchen, please visit www.facebook.com/The-Soil-Kitchen-183822602131779.