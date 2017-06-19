‘Anza Summer Nights’ turns up the heat with music, food and more

Diane Sieker photo

Russell Kitchen of The Soil Kitchen hosted Anza Summer Nights at Minor Park in Anza Saturday, June 3.

The community celebration, which ran from 5-10 p.m., featured two live bands, food, a caricature artist and an incredible “gaming trailer.” The amenities of Minor Park, including the horse shoe pits, playground and shady picnic tables were enjoyed by many. The free event entertained young and old alike.

The band Vintage Jukebox was first up. This classic rock inspired band consists of veteran musicians: John Parker on drums; Jim Moroco hitting the bass, Rick Brengal and August Gilliland on guitar and vocals. Cool favorites like “Whipping Post” by the Allman Brothers Band reverberated throughout the park, much to the delight of dancers and fans.

Meanwhile, scrumptious fry bread tacos and refreshing juices were available to refuel. A festive excitement was in the air all evening.

A gaming trailer or mobile game theater by Party Trock arrived and set up, impressing both big and little children. The self-contained system featured a large trailer equipped with four 55-inch TV screens inside and two more outside, played video games selected by the players. Inside, the comfortable seating allowed for over a dozen participants to all enjoy the fun. Laser lights played over the contestants as they concentrated on the digital goings-on. This professional and well-done entertainment center was extremely popular that evening.

Budding caricaturist Sunny Jacqueline Sutton sketched willing subjects and created some stunning and perfect likenesses in pen and ink. Her clever art went viral on social media after the event, with each person pictured being easily identified.

As darkness fell, Mark Huston and the Workin’ Men took to the stage. Frontman Mark Huston was backed by Rocky Carassco on lead guitar, Jerry Del playing bass and Bob Miller pounding the drums as he crooned country and rock hits. The crowd grew and the cheering and applause could be heard for miles. Dancers whirled about in front of the stage.

“I want to give back to the community, I did this for the children, to give them something positive to do,” Kitchen said.

Promoting Minor Park was also part of the plan and a great time was had by all. The crowds enjoyed great food, fun music and the comradery of their friends and neighbors.

“The essence of community was brought back to the Park by The Soil Kitchen and his cohorts” said Darlene Stone. “It was fabulous, relaxing to great tunes, everyone getting along and making up for lost time. It was awesome.”

Kitchen plans several more Anza Summer Nights, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

For more information regarding this event, please call (951) 765-7760.

To reach The Soil Kitchen, please visit www.facebook.com/The-Soil-Kitchen-183822602131779/ .