Anza Trail Town meeting scheduled for June 27

By Paisley Trent

anzaeditor@reedermedia.com

The upcoming committee meeting for the Anza Area Trail Town is scheduled for June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Overland Realty.

As Anza Area Trail Town has become a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, it has able to receive donations by property owners to make trails in the Anza area. They are also now raising funds to build these trails as well as staging areas and are also partnering with other agencies to apply for grants to create the trails.

The three current directors are looking for assistance from additional committee chairpersons. The specific positions would be for; Mapping/easements/staging areas, Outreach with government agencies/commercial businesses/stakeholders, Public Relations with a Blog/Website/Press Releases, Economic Development, Trail Maintenance/development/construction, Fundraising and Membership.

At the next AVMAC meeting on July 12th at 7 p.m. at the Anza Community Hall, the main agenda will be a comprehensive trail plan.

For more information or a copy of the trail plan, Allison Renck can be contacted at (951) 663-5452.