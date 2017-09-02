Anza Valley Christian School children sell raffle tickets as fundraiser for school to be awarded at 7th annual Ride on the Rez

One of three distinct groups of Anza Valley Christian School students will be seen every Saturday between now and Sept. 16 at a neat table set up by the front door of the Anza True Value Hardware store. They will be selling raffle tickets for prizes to be given away at the seventh annual “Ride on the Rez” event that helps raise funds for the school. The competition between the 3 different groups of children is fierce, as the crew that sells the most tickets wins gift certificates for child-friendly prizes.

They have had excellent response to their hard work and respectful demeanor.

“I had a wonderful experience today when I stopped into our Anza Hardware store,” said Sally Kaspar, president of the Thimble Club. “There was a table with two very polite young men. They were selling raffle tickets to raise scholarship money for Anza Valley Christian School where they attend. They told me about each of the items being raffled off. How could I resist? They did a great job, so I purchased my tickets. I hope that everyone going to the Hardware Store over the next few weeks, will stop and take the time to help these children, as they are our future.”

The students will be selling raffle tickets every Saturday until and including Sept. 16, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The seventh annual Ride on the Rez is an equestrian event that takes place on the Cahuilla Indian Reservation and includes a four-hour trail ride, raffle prizes, lunch, barbecue dinner, a desert auction and live music by Michael Thomas. The ride leaves the staging area at the Costo Ranch on TerwilligerRoad and lasts approximately four hours. The barbecue lunch will be served about 4 p.m.

Ride, lunch and barbecue costs $40 per person. Barbecue only is adults: $12; children 12 and under: $6. All are asked to RSVP before Sept. 13.

The fundraiser for the Anza Valley Christian School is always a huge hit and a much-anticipated social event. This year’s ride will be on Saturday, Sept. 23. It is sponsored in part by Anza Electric Cooperative, Inc., Valley Auto, Costo Ranch and Anza True Value Hardware.

The students are getting a head-start on selling raffle tickets for a dollar each. Prizes include three wood coat racks imprinted with the brands of local ranches, handmade by Tom Parr; five bales of hay from the Anza True Value Hardware store and a $25 gas gift card from Texaco.

For more information about the seventh annual Ride on the Rez, or to RSVP (required), by calling Renette Davies at (951) 763-5655 or Tom and Diann Parr at (951) 294-0293.