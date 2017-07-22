Anza Valley Municipal Action Council pursues Anza Area Trail Town plan

The Anza Valley Municipal Action Council met at the Anza Community Hall for a meeting outlining the advancement of enhancing Anza as a “Trail Town” and featuring special guest speakers Opal Hellweg, legislative assistant to Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington, and Marc Brewer of the Riverside County Parks and Open Space District.

AVMAC board members present were Allison Renck, Sharon Evans, Bob Giffin and Edison Gomez. Gordon Lanik was absent. The meeting was well attended by residents.

Renck proudly announced that Anza Area Trail Town, which was created to introduce and implement the Trail Town project, had been approved for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status as of March 13. Officers for the group are Renck as president; Annika Knoppel as secretary and Jackie Hare as treasurer. This status designation gives the organization more pull when dealing with county government and a better ability to fund raise and take advantage of government grants.

“A Trail Town is a community in which local community members have used their trail system as the focal point of a tourism-centered strategy for economic development and local revitalization,” Renck explained in a post on social media. “The basic Trail Town concept is simple; ensure that communities along trails are better able to maximize the economic potential of trail-based tourism.”

Having Anza as a Trail Town can enhance the community’s image. The trail system will be intended for equestrians, bicyclists and hikers. This designation can also help preserve open spaces, create business opportunities, increase tourism, spark the local economy and even have a positive effect on property values. There are existing trails that can be improved and maintained according to a county plan, in addition to Anza Borrego State Park, Beauty Mountain Wilderness, Cahuilla Mountain Wilderness and San Jacinto National Forest or Thomas Mountain that can be incorporated into the trail network.

The AVMAC board introduced Brewer to present the Riverside County Trails Master Plan and how it would affect Anza.

Brewer outlined the plan’s goals to evaluate regional nonmotorized circulation trails countywide; prioritize and assign responsibility for the operation of the county’s regional trails; identify crucial gaps in the trails network and provide recommendations for design, maintenance, funding and partnerships. The development of policies, design, analysis of classifications, property rights and acquisition were all discussed.

He said that the plan “is a blueprint for a sustainable, successful trail system.”

Surveys conducted for the study discovered that 44 percent of all trail users use the paths for bicycling. This use includes mountain bikes, commuters and road bikes. About 2 percent of users are equestrians, but in Anza that number would surely be more substantial.

Brewer stressed that volunteers, nonprofit organizations and partnerships are important helpers with any trail system, and he encouraged the development of these resources.

In Riverside County, there are 4,000 miles of trails. Brewer expressed his frustration with the trail approval and development process, revealing that for example, the Salt Creek trail from Laguna Nigel to Dana Point had a $5 million grant and that was used for only 5.5 miles of trails.

Environmental impact study costs have skyrocketed, and the prices of permits and fees and red tape with state and federal agencies can make the process very complicated. It is hoped that Anza will be spared a lot of this frustration. With groups such as the Anza Area Trail Town working hard, the project can be accomplished, albeit over the course of many years.

Brewer summarized his presentation by pointing out how Anza fits into the Riverside County Trails Master Plan. He stated that this area already has the Pacific Crest Trail, Juan Bautista de Anza Trail, the Cahuilla Trail and the California Riding and Hiking Trail. Future connecting systems can include the Cooper Cienega Truck Trail and the Pines to Vines Trails. Anza is perfectly positioned to become a successful Trail Town.

A member of the audience asked about the fiscal impact for residents within the trail area. It was explained that there could be a small addition to property taxes to help fund the projects. The figure given was $12 per year as an example. Renck said that the positive community effects that the trails would provide were well worth the extra dollar a month. Other revenue sources would be pursued, such as grants, donations, volunteer hours and some county monies.

After the trails presentation, Legislative Assistant to Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington Opal Hellweg gave a quick overview of the latest figures in the county budget.

Riverside County’s overall budget is $5.4 billion. The general fund has $3.2 billion, other districts have $2.2 billion and the discretionary budget is $75.5 million.

She mentioned that structural balance should be reached in 2018.

A huge 76 percent of the budget is spent on public safety, which includes the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney, Probation and the Public Defender.

The budget reserves are in good shape, she said, adding that all departments maintain flat spending and are working with a 6.5 percent budget cut across the board, exempting the Sheriff’s and district attorney departments.

The Sheriff’s Department was allocated an extra $10 million for a new jail expansion and to initiate new and improved medical care for inmates as directed by the courts in Gray vs County of Riverside.

The meeting adjourned as many people approached the speakers to get personal clarification of subjects discussed and have their questions answered.

For more information on Anza as a Trail Town and to become part of the committee, contact Renck at Ali9591@aol.com or (951) 663-5452.

More on the Riverside County 2016-2017 budget can be found at http://countyofriverside.us/AbouttheCounty/BudgetandFinancialInformation.aspx.

To contact Washington’s office, call (951) 955-1030.

To view the Riverside County Trails Master Plan, visit www.rivcoparks.org.