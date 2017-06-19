Anza Valley Outlook journalism summer internship program now accepting applicants

The Anza Valley Outlook is searching for students who are interested in learning more about the newspaper business for its summer internship program. Applicants should have both people and communication skills, as well as be a good listener and willing to hit the ground running in this fast-paced program that gets interns out in the community covering issues important to readers.

The Anza Valley Outlook would like to offer five individuals a one-day office-based and four-week in-the-field unpaid journalism training internship for ethical and truly motivated individuals, who do not have a biased agenda of some kind and would like to serve the greater community.

This will be an opportunity to interview community members, write feature and news stories, take photos, gather photo caption information, and work inside the Temecula-based newsroom during one day each of the four weeks to learn technical skills and gain inside knowledge from real working journalists.

Sales and marketing internships are also available but are only open to college students.

All applicants must be at least age 16 and have transportation to be able to cover events and commute to the Temecula office.

To apply, send your name, address, phone number, email, age and a minimum of 500 words explaining why you are the right candidate for this position by June 19 to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com or by mail to the corporate mailbox at 1588 S. Mission Road, Ste. 200, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

Each intern will have the opportunity to continue their learning experience when school starts in the fall by covering school news and sporting events during the semester.

Be aware, interns will need to know how to write, be willing to learn The Associated Press (AP) style, and have an unbiased opinion when reporting the news.

All interns who join the Anza Valley Outlook this summer will receive a byline and photo credit with their stories and pictures published in the paper. Each must accept the fact that everyone gets edited – even editors.

Everyone must be readily available to answer questions from the editor when she is in the process of reading their submitted stories.

If you want to play a key role in informing mass audiences and shaping public opinion, this is the opportunity for you.

All internships are unpaid positions.