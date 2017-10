ANZA – Several veterans were on hand to honor Gold Star Mother Donna Schumacher Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1873 in Anza.

Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost a son or daughter in military service. Tonie Ford, president of the Post Auxiliary, presented Schumacher with a lap-sized quilt made by the Anza Thimble Club ladies and donated to the auxiliary.

Schumacher lost her son, Pfc. Robert L. Pearcy, in Vietnam in June 1969. He was 19 years old.