Anza VFW Post 1873 auction coming Sept. 28

Last minute preparations are being made by the Anza Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 1873 for the Thursday, Sept. 28, Auction Night that will help raise funds for the post and community projects.

“On the 28th of September, we comrades will hold an auction at the post,” said Post Commander Henry Sokol. “Previous auctions have been well received by the citizens of the Valley. The participants in the buying and selling of items were very enthusiastic. Bring your heirlooms and U.S. Currency for the event. Any Post profits will help pay for the ‘Unit.’”

Flyers were posted throughout the valley inviting members and residents to the special event at the Post 59011 Bailey Road in Anza. Those wishing to contribute to the auction must do so by 5:30 p.m. the night of the auction. There is a limit of six items per person. Seventy percent of the final bid price goes to the seller, 20 percent to the Post Building Fund and 10 percent to the auctioneers. The auction starts at 6 p.m.

At the last auction, many valuable auction items were offered including gas lawn mowers, weed eaters, antiques and leather goods.

Some of the auction money from the last auction and other Post events help pay for the purchase of a recently installed and much-needed heating and air conditioning unit at the Post for $7,650. It was a General Fund expenditure.

The Post is also in need of volunteers for the Sunday breakfasts and Friday dinners. The “Omelet” Breakfast will be discontinued due to staffing, Commander Sokol reports.

Contact the VFW Post 1873 by calling (951) 763-4439 or see www.VFW1873.org.