Anza VFW Post 1873 auction set Feb. 23

ANZA – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1873 and Auxiliary in Anza announced their long time in the planning auction will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. at Post headquarters. Post members are urged to bring a list of the items they will be auctioning.

Post Commander Robert Cobb in his February newsletter said post members will have a maximum of 6 items per person to auction off. Those auctioning their items need to fill out an auction available at the post 59011 Bailey Road in Anza (off Terwilliger Road).

Commander Cobb reported his home has been sold and the next in line as Post Commander is Sr. Vice Commander Henry Sokol. Lindarae Tyler will move up to the Sr. Vice Commander slot and a new Jr. Vice Commander will have to be elected. Nominations for new officers will take place in March. The next District Meeting will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at a location to be announced.

For information about more upcoming events or membership at Anza Post 1873 call (951) 763-4439 or see vfw1873.org.