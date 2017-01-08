Anza VFW Post 1873 and Auxiliary January news

Members of the Post and Auxiliary wish a Happy and Prosperous New Year to everyone, members and non-members. If you would like to become a member, you can pick up a membership application in the bar. We’re here to provide support for all veterans.

Dinners are now being served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Our Wednesday potlucks continue to be very successful. If you would like to bring something to share, have it there by 5 p.m. We’ve had some great donation menus. Thanks to all those who participate.

We sure could use new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Saturday meals and Karaoke will both be on break for the month of January. Look for them to return in February.

Activities currently on the schedule for January (which is Oatmeal Month) are:

Jan. 6 – Vicki’s Fried Chicken and all the fixings plus dessert – Fruitcake Toss Day (Personally, I like fruitcake).

Jan. 8 – Lions’ Made to Order Omelets, hash browns, fruit, toast and sweet rolls.

Jan. 11 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck.

Jan. 12 – Comrade’s Meeting 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Tonie’s Pork Chops, dressing, applesauce, veggies, salad, roll, pineapple upside-down cake.

Jan. 14 – Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m.

Jan. 15 – Comrade’s Eggs to order, bacon or sausage, potatoes and toast.

Jan. 18 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

Jan. 20 – Mike’s Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, salad and dessert.

Jan. 22 – Barbara Ann’s Biscuits w/ “truckers” gravy, eggs to order and sausage.

Jan. 25 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

Jan. 27 – Annie’s Baked salmon w/ dill sauce, rice pilaf, veggies, roll, salad and dessert.

Jan. 29 – Barbara Ann’s French toast or pancakes, eggs to order, sausage or bacon and fruit.

Wednesday Bar Food and Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

If you were born in January, your birthstone is a Garnet and your flower is the Carnation.

Glass Table Tops – Toothpaste will remove small scratches from the glass. Then rub in a little lemon juice. Dry with paper towels and shine with newspaper for a sparkling table.