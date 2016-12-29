Anza Xchange Club seeks local talent and culture online

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

What is the Anza Xchange?

It is the brainchild of four men with a vision of promoting local talent and culture in Anza via an online streaming service.

The group says on their online streaming service, “We hope that it will become an excellent source for information, local news, current events schedule, entertainment and education specifically revolving around Anza Valley.”

The four men, Patrick Vesey, Andrew Carey, Matt Maulding and Joseph Whittenberg met while being part of the startup group for Anza’s own KOYT 96.3 FM radio station. It soon became apparent to them their talents were not being fully realized at the station, so they collaborated to form their own broadcasting medium in March.

“We met at KOYT, the LPFM station here in Anza. I was amazed at the talent that came together to put the station on air,” Carey said. “The four of us decided that we could make a bigger impact with a streaming service utilizing the new ConnectAnza fiber connection here in the valley.”

To date, the Anza Xchange crew has recorded two videos and a whopping 21 podcasts. The recurring theme is “Living and Loving life on the Hill.” The podcasts have become enormously popular. The group focus on a friends and family when recording, promoting people and services that have a positive influence on the community as a whole. They even recorded their own “Living & Loving” jingle in-house.

Maulding is a sound engineer and musician. He records and edits the podcasts recorded in a room in his in-home studio, with guests arranged comfortably on couches with food and refreshments made available. During a podcast, featuring home brewer Rick Osbourn, beer was generously provided while they all helped make jar butter during the interview. The atmosphere is easy going, friendly and still G-rated.

Whittenberg said, “I would say my talents are on the technical end like setting up the podcast stream/internet and making sure that all the digital gets along…and once an episode I ask a question.” He is also a talented artist who designed the KOYT logo.

Vesey researches and locates stories of interest for the podcasts. He is good at promotions making sure upcoming podcasts are advertised on social media.

“Pat has emerged as a host of sorts, taking the lead and bringing a sense of structure and focus to our interviews, Matt brings his audio tech wizardry and phenomenal musical talents, along with some vocal characterizations and an impressive recording studio.” Carey said. “Joe has the webmaster role covered, is an artist and musician, brews a fine beer, and can be counted on for at least one well-thought out question or comment during an interview. Myself, I contribute idle banter and bring beer. The direction and style for our endeavor is determined by informal consensus.”

Anza Xchange is planning to undertake a “spoken word” folk history of the Valley, starting with the Indian tribes and including the founding families who made a life in this place. Local culture is a big theme in their podcasts. From subjects like, ‘how locals raise their chickens,’ ‘make money at home’ and ‘practice sustainable farming’ to interviewing local residents like retired veterinarian “Doc” Richard Schmitz, “Playground Doctor” Sean Holmquist and longtime resident Tom Firth. The podcasts are positive, fun, and educational.

They have showcased several local business entrepreneurs who exemplify the attitude and character it requires to make a “living on the Hill” and they will continue to interview individuals who are making a difference in the community. As the name suggests, the members of Anza Xchange want to help enable the positive exchange of ideas, attitudes and events that have a positive, moving forward viewpoint.

For next year, the Anza Xchange is going to continue the on the air podcast format, but also want to include short videos when possible. They are also looking to team up with other groups and coordinate local events within the Anza Valley area.

“Some of our most satisfying podcasts have been talking to our local nonprofit groups. In 2017, we plan on continuing to spotlight their causes and how they are serving our community on the Hill,” said Vesey. “Most people who move up to the Hill have or want the freedom of the wide-open space that’s not possible in the city.

“Whether it is the love of animals, homesteading, self-sufficiency or the beauty of the open space, Anza Xchange is the perfect format to have that conversation. We are excited at doing our part in helping to keep our community connected,” Vesey said, “Just four guys…wanting to make a difference.”

AnzaXchange may be found online at www.anzaxchange.com.