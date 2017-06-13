Anza/Aguanga free tire collection event set June 17

Have some old tires laying around? Tired of seeing discarded old tires laying on the side of the road?

Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is offering Anza and Aguanga residents an opportunity to keep their wallets closed and bring those old cast-off rubber tire eyesores to the Anza Transfer Station Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to noon for a free tire collection event.

The free tire collection event is open only to Anza and Aguanga residents who bring the old tires to the transfer station at 40329 Terwilliger Road in Anza.

There are size restrictions and restrictions on the number and size of tires that will be accepted. According to California State Law resident can only transport up 9 tires per trip. Residents transporting any additional tires, above 9, must obtain a waiver by the RCDWR a week before the collection date.

Also, RCDWR says those tires transported must be less than 4 feet in diameter and cannot have rims. Tires will not be accepted from businesses or nonprofit organizations.

To receive a waiver to transport more than 9 tires at time residents should contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200 one week before the June 17 collection date.

The free tire collection event in the Valley was the result of area resident requests to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in past years. Although it is against the law to discard old tires on state highways or on public lands, area residents found the illegal dumping was taking place on the areas rural roads or on their properties much to their dismay. Worn-out, cast off rubber tires have been proven environmentally hazardous to the land, wildlife and their habitat as well as humans. Normally there is a fee for disposing of old tires at tire dealers, transfer stations and public landfills.