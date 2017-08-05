August news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and it’s auxiliary

So far, we haven’t had any response to our plea for help in the kitchen. Those of us who do the work will keep on but it sure would be nice to get some new help. If you’re interested in helping in any way, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the first two weeks of August (which is Get Ready for Kindergarten Month) are:

Aug. 2 – Canteen Snacks & hors devours potluck

Aug. 4 – Debbi’s Parmesan Chicken, rice pilaf, seasonal veggies, garlic bread, salad bar, dessert.

Aug. 5 – Ron & Vicki’s $6 homemade burgers, fries w/all the fixings noon – 6 p.m., Karaoke at 3 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Tonie’s Ham, eggs to order, home fries, toast, fruit, sweet rolls.

Aug. 9 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

Aug. 11 – Tonie’s Beef Stroganoff over noodles, veggies, roll, salad, dessert.

Aug. 13 – Lion’s customized 4 you omelets, potatoes, toast, fruit, juice.

Aug. 16 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

Aug. 18 – Annie’s New England clam chowder, dinner cold plate w/ham, turkey and cheeses, potato salad, boiled eggs, beets, radishes, dessert.

Aug. 19 – Ron & Vicki’s $6 homemade burgers, fries w/all the fixings noon – 6 p.m., Karaoke at 3 p.m.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks and hors devours Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30 -10 a.m.

MEALS are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in August, your birthstone is a Peridot, and your flower is a Gladiolus.

Place a piece of chalk in your jewelry box to prevent costume jewelry from tarnishing.