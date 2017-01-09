AVMAC to meet Jan. 11 at Anza Community Hall

ANZA – The Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council (AVMAC) will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Anza Community Hall in Anza.

The meeting will include updates from Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington’s Office and Riverside County counsel regarding water issues effecting local housing and commercial development in the Anza Valley.

The meeting will also reintroduce the Anza Visions and Goals document that was approved in 2006. This document was a collaboration between the community on what they envisioned for the Anza Valley. The committee believes that with the passage of 10 years, it would be beneficial for members of the community to see the document again and comment on changes they might like to see.

AVMAC meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Anza Community Hall.