AVMAC to meet Wednesday

ANZA – The Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council (AVMAC) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Anza Community Hall in Anza.

The meeting will have a presentation given by Elected Riverside County Tax Assessor Peter Aldana.

Aldana was elected as the Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder for Riverside County in June 2014 and has been with the office for over 25 years in a variety of appraisal, supervisory and management positions. He is a life-long resident of Riverside County. He earned his B.A. from California State University Fullerton, and his M.A. from Azusa Pacific University. He is a member of the California Assessors’ Association, the County Recorder’s Association of California, International Association of Assessing Officers, and the Appraisal Institute. He is also a member of the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership Council.

The mission of the Riverside County Assessor, County Clerk and Recorder Office as listed on their webpage at www.asrclkrec.com is to fulfill the legally and locally mandated functions of the Assessor, County Clerk, Recorder, and Records Management Program in an accurate, timely, professional and courteous manner and to ensure high quality service.

Mandates

Assessor – To locate, inventory and value all taxable and exempt secured and unsecured property in Riverside County in accordance with the applicable constitutional, legislative and administrative provisions.

County clerk – To facilitate application and license for marriage and to perform marriage ceremonies, to file notary public oaths of office, fictitious business names and other items as mandated by law or ordinance.

Recorder – To record as mandated by law all recordable documents in connection with ownership and titling of properties and other negotiated items within the county of Riverside. To provide the recording, storage and certification of all documents of births, deaths, and marriages occurring within the county and other public records and to maintain in permanence all records pertaining to same.

Records Management Program – To serve as the county’s records manager by providing excellent in-house, contracted and advisory records management services in a cost-effective manner.