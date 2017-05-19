AVMAC meeting highlights fire risk, county budget shortfalls

The Anza Valley Municipal Action Council met at the Anza Community Hall May 10, for a meeting featuring Cal Fire Capt. David Roman and Opal Hellweg, legislative assistant to Riverside County 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington as guest speakers and the swearing in of new Board members Allison Renck and Edison Gomez.

AVMAC board members that were present included Allison Renck, Gordon Lanik, Sharon Evans and Edison Gomez. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Renck, and a motion made to accept them. The motion was carried.

Hellweg began her presentation by announcing that a replacement for the late John Benoit’s 5th District Supervisor position had been chosen. Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Coachella City Councilman V. Manuel Perez Tuesday to fill the vacancy on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ 4th District, serving the remainder of Benoit’s term through 2018. Perez was sworn in Friday, May 12, so that he can start hiring staff. An official ceremony is scheduled for May 23, she explained.

Hellweg moved on to say that several things are now affecting Riverside County’s finances which is creating a budget shortfall for the county. Ongoing costs continue to outpace ongoing revenues. Most apparent are labor costs, negotiated cost of living increases, merit and promotional raises and pension increases coming into full effect, and the rising costs of liability insurance and other internal services.

Riverside County has a $5.4 billion budget, which includes $5.1 billion in estimated revenues. Within that, estimated governmental fund revenues total $3.7 billion. Public protection comprises 75 percent of the discretionary budget costing $609.6 million.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has been recommended to receive $278.7 million, which includes an increase of $24 million carried over from an ongoing increase in Fiscal Year 2015/16 intended to close the Department’s deficit in labor costs. The District Attorney’s Office increased by $6 million to $69 million. The Fire Department, which also receives fire tax revenue, will get approximately $50.8 million. The budget allocates $10.9 million toward indigent defense and $35.7 million to the Public Defender’s Office. The Probation Department will receive $41.6 million.

Hellweg mentioned two important things that are now affecting the budget. The county would receive $22 million less than expected from the sales tax created by Proposition 172 that pays for public safety services. Also, Sacramento is slated to shift In-Home Supportive Services expenses from the state to counties, and this could cost Riverside County $44 million next fiscal year. IHSS is a program that helps elders, dependent adults and minors live safely in their own homes or non-institutional facilities. IHSS includes assistance with meal preparation, food shopping, bathing, dressing, personal care, house cleaning, help with medications and possible paramedical assistance.

Nonetheless, most departments in the county are on budget, Hellweg reported.

She concluded her presentation by swearing in members Allison Renck and Edison Gomez to the AVMAC board.

Gordon Lanik gave a short update on the progress of a new Welcome to the Anza Valley sign, to be located off state highway 371 across from Lake Riverside Estates. The project is moving forward nicely, he said.

Cal Fire Capt. David Roman spoke about defensible space around structures. He stressed the importance of clearing brush and trees, as well as wood piles, garbage cans and other potential fuel from proximity to homes. As a local resident, he said he was all too aware of the dangers of wildfire in the vicinity.

A pamphlet handed out by several firefighters attending the meeting illustrated two defensible zones. Zone One extends 30 feet from buildings and it is suggested that tree branches be trimmed 10 feet from any structure, dead leaves and brush be cleared from the ground and gutters, combustible items like woodpiles and lawn furniture be considered. Zone Two extends 30 to 100 feet from any buildings and it is advised that grass be cut down to at least 4 inches in height and close attention paid to leaf litter and accumulated pine needles and to trim trees at least 10 feet from each other.

Roman discussed these methods of attaining defensible space and the inspections that the fire departments conduct every year to encourage everyone to comply with these lifesaving requirements.

As a firefighter, Roman commented, “If you haven’t done your part, I have to pass it up,” in a wild fire situation. He cannot endanger his men and resources trying to defend a property that has been neglected.

And yes, he said, you can be cited for not fixing a Fire Hazard Inspection violation.

Roman also included something that people often overlook: “Make sure your address can be seen,” from the street in clear numbering, he advised. GPS is a wonderful tool, but sometimes the directions can be less than perfect. It is very important that firefighters know when they get to your address, and that also includes police, EMTs and other first responders.

Roman went on to say that we “haven’t had a catastrophic fire in some time” in the Anza area. It may only be a matter of time that this might occur and he wants everyone to be as prepared as possible. There are organizations as the Mountain Communities

The Fire Safe Council can help residents through education, consultations and tree removal.

“Be prepared, be smart,” he said.

For more information on the Mountain Communities Fire Safe Council, please visit http://mcfsc.org/, call (951) 659-6208 or write MCFSC, P.O. Box 507, Idyllwild, CA 92549. Email info@mcfsc.org.

To learn more about defensible space, please call (916) 653-5123 or see www.fire.ca.gov.

The Riverside County budget can be found online by visiting http://countyofriverside.us/AbouttheCounty/BudgetandFinancialInformation.aspx.

To contact Riverside County 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington’s office, call (951) 955-1030.