‘Babes n’ Broncs’ ladies ride for charity at Lake Hemet

Lake Hemet Campgrounds for the third year in a row welcomed the hard riding, sweet natured ladies who call themselves “Babes n’ Broncs.”

This selective lady equestrian group from Norco horse country love to ride the trails around Lake Hemet and the Thomas Mountain all for their favorite charity, the Loma Linda Children’s Hospital neonatal clinic. The by invitation only ladies equestrian group, while not a 501(c)(3), pulls out all the stops to help premature children being cared for at the Loma Linda Hospital.

Friday, Oct. 21, the ladies, driving horse trailers containing their favorite horses and mules, arrived at the campgrounds and with their husbands and male friends quickly began setting up large tents that will protect them from the weather. Tables with fresh tablecloths and settings were set up awaiting the Champagne dinner to celebrate the occasion, all in the outdoors.

Leading the ladies was Sara Parker from Riverside who directed the setup operations while trail boss Judie Luce from Norco made sure the horses and mules were unloaded and tethered at the campground.

The real fun had only begun that evening with plans to ride the trails around Lake Hemet and up to Thomas Mountain for a picnic lunch the next day. Two other trail rides were planned for the rest of the weekend, cumulated with more fun and horse activities through Sunday including a special “Murder Mystery” the ‘babes’ are supposed to solve for prizes.

Parker said the Babe n’ Broncs group is open by invitation only and yearly conducts the trail rides for the neo-natal unit. Last year she said the group, amongst themselves, raised $7,000 that was used for emergency neo-natal transport equipment by the hospital. This year she said they will raise the money to provide the unit some needed technical equipment. Babes n’ Broncs has a membership of about 30 women, all skilled horsewomen.

The Lake Hemet Campgrounds includes a large equestrian camping area complete with restrooms and other amenities needed by equestrian groups. The site also is used by fire services for training and emergency situations in the area. “They are awesome,” said Parker of the Lake Hemet Campgrounds officials. She said the trails and surrounding area were perfect for their annual trail rides. It is the third year they have set up camp at Lake Hemet.

For more information about “Babes n’ Broncs,” see their Facebook page.