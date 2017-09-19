Bail reduction denied for felon accused of starting fires in Anza

MURRIETA – A felon accused of igniting two fires that damaged property in Anza was denied a bail reduction Monday, Sept. 19, by a Riverside County Superior Court judge.

Roger Dell Green, 71, of Banning was charged last month with two counts each of arson and being in possession of incendiary devices, as well as three counts of violating a domestic violence restraining order and one count each of stalking, attempted arson, being a convicted felon with a gun and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Green’s public defender submitted a request to Judge Mark Mandio, asking that the defendant’s $3 million bail be lowered to an unspecified amount. But after hearing from the prosecution, Mandio rejected the reduction motion and scheduled a felony settlement conference for Oct. 26 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

Green is being held at the nearby Byrd Detention Center.

County fire officials declined to disclose the circumstances behind Green’s alleged acts of arson, but according to court documents, the fires occurred in March and May, while the attempted arson allegedly happened on June 30.

The victim listed in the criminal complaint against Green was a woman identified only by her initials, “T.P.,” but her relationship to the defendant was not revealed. Green allegedly stalked her between March and June, according to court documents.

Arson and sheriff’s investigators arrested Green without incident on Aug. 8. A Ruger .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized at his workplace that same day, according to investigators.

Court records show he has prior convictions for robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.