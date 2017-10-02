Bereaved Parents of the USA opens chapter in Aguanga and Anza

AGUANGA – Bereaved Parents of the USA announces the opening of a new chapter. The Aguanga-Anza chapter of the BPUSA will hold its meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at 49109 Lakeshore Blvd., in Aguanga. For more information on this new chapter, contact Linda Hardee, chapter leader, at (951) 551-2826.

BPUSA is a national nonprofit and self-help organization that offers support, understanding, compassion, hope and healing to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents struggling to rebuild their lives after the death of their loved one.

BPUSA is open to all grieving people, regardless of the age, amount of time that has past or circumstances of the death of their children, grandchildren or siblings. There are no dues or fees to become a member of BPUSA.

BPUSA has chapters around the country that hold monthly meetings, publish monthly newsletters and maintain lending libraries for their member’s use.

Several helpful brochures and other information can be found on the national website. A national newsletter entity “A Journey Together” is published quarterly online at www.bereavedparentsusa.org.

The mission of the chapter is for all bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents to know they are not alone on their grief journey and to come share with other community members in this journey.