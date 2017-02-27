BREAKING: Boulder blocks traffic on Highway 74

UPDATE: Monday, Feb. 27 4:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN CENTER – A boulder that tumbled onto state Route 74 in Mountain Center today partially blocked a lane and disrupted traffic, but did not cause any injuries.

The rockslide was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on the westbound side of the 74, in the area of McCall Park Road, near the junction for Highway 243, according to Caltrans.

A Hemet Unified School District bus driver was among the first to encounter the big rock and alerted the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans spokeswoman Michelle Profant told City News Service that crews were planning to remove the boulder this afternoon, with minimal disruption to traffic. Both lanes on the mountain highway were open as of 2:45 p.m.

“It’s not a huge rock like we had (last month),” Profant said. “People are driving around it for now.”

The location, which lies a few miles south of Idyllwild in the San Bernardino National Forest, has received precipitation from the latest winter storm and others that have swept through Southern California in the last

several months.

Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga told CNS earlier this month that “rock falls” are possible in high terrain anytime there is rain, snow and abrupt changes in temperature.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOUNTAIN CENTER – A boulder has rolled onto state Route 74, near McCall Park Road, in Mountain Center, according to Caltrans. The rock is partially blocking the westbound lane, and motorists are driving around it, an official says.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.