ANZA – A fire engulfed a single-wide mobile home in Anza today, but nobody was hurt.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze, which was reported at 8:44 a.m. in the 60000 block of Burnt Valley Road.

Nearly two dozen firefighters doused the blaze in half an hour, but were expected to remain on scene for mop-up work until about 11 a.m., said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.