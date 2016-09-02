Bud Wellman a member of the ‘Go-to, Can-do Generation’

Our humanity is a complicated thing; life is lived, our lives’ purpose hopefully fulfilled. Then when the twilight of our years comes, we pray we finish well. Few realized the impact their life has on others.

This generation that came before, to which Bud Wellman was born, is referred to by many as the “Go-to- can-do Generation.” They lived during a time of great change and turmoil in our country, the Great Depression and World War II. Their lives made a positive change in our nation’s future yet they asked for nothing in return; except for a chance to live out their dreams.

For most they did followed a code of character that differs from what is commonly found in the world today. It built something great and touched the lives around them, accomplished by living one life at a time – their integrity, their work ethic; their pioneering spirit is rarely matched in today’s society.

The friendships made and community they created, the families they raised who carry on, their can-do spirit, there self-sacrifice, they laid down their life in the service of others, may we always remember, may we, embrace these characteristics as our own.

Bud Wellman is a fine example of that generation. His longtime friends and family gathered Sunday, Aug. 21, to celebrate and honor his 95th birthday. It is also about a celebration of life lived; of Bud’s and of those that came before whose influence shaped his life. The event was held at the ranch where he spent countless hours while growing up at Uncle Lincoln’s. In 2016 this ranch is known as the Hamilton Ranch Museum, named in his Uncle’s honor. When Bud was young this place was where he preferred to be; it was full of farming machinery, an early fascination that would be a passion throughout his life his sister Margaret Wellman Jaenke explained.

Bud Wellman is many things. He is a World War II Navy veteran who spent his service in a submarine. He is a fourth generation rancher born to the families who first homestead the area in the early 1800s. His life’s passions and interest have led him to be a gold miner in Alaska, a heavy equipment operator, before he returned to the family business of ranching.

Born James Frances Wellman Jr, “Bud” as he is known was born Aug. 21, 1921, to Elma Hall Wellman and James Frances Wellman Sr. or Jim as he was known; three years later Margaret was born and two years after that his youngest sister Clarena joined the family. Clarena died some five years ago.

Growing up, Bud’s dad Jim Wellman and half brother Lincoln Hamilton were in business together for a time. His dad took care of the cattle side of the venture and Lincoln the farming side. Bud learned from both. In Grandma Clara Arnaiz Wellman Hamilton’s world, cattle ranching was a family tradition that went way back. It seemed to be an unusual tradition these days, but in her family each young woman coming of age would receive her own cow and cattle brand to mark her cattle. By the time she was marrying age she would have a good start toward her own herd that would be a part of her dowry when she married. Margaret noted she did not get her own brand but her daughter Ruthie the youngest of her seven children who for a time lived with grandpa, Jim Sr., did. Later after grandpa Jim Sr.’s passing, her eldest and only son Art Jaenke would ranch under his grandpa’s brand. Longhorns along with some Brahmas were the family cattle breed of choice. Hearty and wise, they can forage on sparse vegetation and know how to find water, something needed in the high country hills and valleys of the San Jacintos where the family still runs cattle to this day. When managed well, cattle will improve the ecosystems turning sparse vegetation and bush into much needed bio matter improving plant diversity and growth. The rancher carefully cares for the land and water supplies upon which their cattle graze, as wise stewardship is essential for the future of the generations to come. Cattle also help keep trails from over growth thus adding to their pleasurable use for hikers and horseback riders in the area.

Growing up in the hill county had its challenges and triumphs. Before the children born were born, the Jim Wellman home burn down in 1920. It was near the site of Old Hamilton Homestead, where the chimney still stands. The Old Hamilton Homestead is at the base of the mountains at the northeast end of the Anza valley between Mitchell and Highway 371. It is interesting to note that in those days Mitchell Road was the main road in the area not Highway 371. It was also the way to the high valley to what is now the south end of Garner Valley. According to Margaret that end of the high valley was occupied by her family since the late 1800s beginning with the Arnaiz Family who were cattle ranchers. Since settling there the family refer to that end of the valley as Kenworthy. This is in reference to the company town built in the area by an English mine owner by that name.

Sadly, he much too late found out that the mine had been salted and Kenworthy lost his fortune. The Kenworthy mine and town idea had failed by the early 1890s. Even today, there are still families that lived in the area still call the area by Kenworthy’s name. John and Fanny Arnaiz Contreras would build their first home out of the Kenworthy Hotel’s recycled wood. What looks like a shed on the Hamilton Ranch Museum property is actually the first homestead on the land. Later, when the Contreras’ wanted to retire and move to Hemet, Lincoln Hamilton bought the ranch from his Aunt and Uncle.

After the family’s first house burn down, the one near the Old Hamilton Homestead, Jim and Elma Wellman would live both in Anza and also in Joe Hamilton’s house in the Kenworthy. Later another home was built on family land for the young couple in the late 1920s in Anza – which was known as the Cahuilla Plain early on – where the Lion’s Gymkhana Field on Kirby Road now stands. In 1938 that house burn down too so the Jim Wellman family found themselves homeless. This time Jim Sr. stated he was through with wood houses and the next one he built would be an adobe. In 1938-39 an adobe was built back near their first house site that burned in 1930, on the Old Hamilton Homestead. The Adobe still stands next to the stone chimney of the first burnt house, they are still standing to this day.

Throughout this time family and community would come together to help one another. Being idle was not in one’s vocabulary, even children would look how to be productive. It was common for Bud and other children to run their own trap lines checking them on their way to and from school. The school house still stands in Minor Park in the township of Anza, it is now over 100 years old.

Trapping in the winter was a way of life, a way to generate cash for needed supplies. It was common for Bud to go up into the hills in the winter with his dad Jim Sr. to trap. The fur trade supplied the family with cash money for things like beans and other supplies to go along with the beef they raised. Together they trapped just about anything from, coyotes, raccoons, lynx, bobcat, mountain lions, to civet cats (ringtails), just to name of few.

In his lifetime, Jim Sr became quite renowned as a trapper and big game hunter, a notable and honorable skill for that day. There is a Girl Scout Camp that was once part of the Wellman Ranch in the high country and a museum graces a building at a Girl Scout Camp up at “Trails End,” honoring James Wellman Sr’s hunting days.

Water was an issue back them too, windmills were used to pump up the water but they did not have a way to store large amounts. So Bud’s dad and Lincoln made a long trip to Los Angeles with their truck to bring back a water storage tank to store a greater sum of water, no easy feat when you consider the days spent on the voyage to Los Angeles and the navigation needed on the windy roads to home up the hill.

These earlier pioneers’ fortitude and determination forever changed the landscape of life in their community. These innovative, brave men and women who pioneered the area were Bud Wellman’s mentors.

High school for both Bud and Margaret was an adventure. They would have to find room and board weekly so they could attend school. They would stay with family or friends in the San Jacinto area which was the largest city back them. Highway 74 was the only paved road up and down the hill to the city at that time. It is interesting to note the way to Temecula from Anza was considered a cow trail back then. Going to Hemet down Bautista Road was not popular either and was hardly used except for the Cary’s whose ranch was at that end, Margaret said. She also noted that shopping was a three-day trip; one day to go downhill, one day to shop and one to travel home. Bautista is still dirt to this day.

Bud graduated from Hemet High in 1940 and then went to work in a gold mine in Alaska for a few years before joining the Navy.

After basic training Bud came home to visit his mother who was then living in San Bernardino, as well as Margaret now married to Adrian Jaenke. Together Margaret and baby Art, 18 months, said goodbye to Uncle Bud at the train station, seeing him off as he went to war. He would board a submarine that made many Atlantic voyages during his service during World War II before returning home.

When he returned, Bud’s began his life. He met and married Anita Upshaw. They lived in the San Bernardino area for a time. There Bud learned to fly and owned his own plane. He and Anita also began a family, raising four children; Ted, Dawn, Steve and Twila. Sadly, Anita past away when Twila was just 12.

A few years later, Bud was living back in the high county near his family. He met Bobbie who worked down the hill in Hemet at a parts store. She had been widowed too and they hit it off. Soon after they were married and in 2016 they are still together. After they were married the couple and their children lived in the “Kenworthy house” built about 1930. This house still stands along Highway 74, it is painted a pretty red and has an old windmill in the yard on the west side of the highway. It was a feature story in the AVO written by Margaret Wellman Jaenke.

Now up in the high country Bud’s children and Bobbie’s two sons, Ronald and Robert became a family. Bud was working for the State of California’s Highway department then. He was a heavy equipment operator; bulldozers were his specialty. Later, he would become an independent contractor bulldozing roads for the Forestry Department etc. After his father Jim Sr. died Bud then turned to ranching; keeping the family tradition of raising cattle alive to this day.

Editor’s note; Family background was provided by Bud’s sister Margaret.