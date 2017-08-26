Bud Wellman’s family attends celebration of life ceremony

“The mountain lost a legend today, and the world is paler at its loss.” Robert Vandiver said.

Anza celebrated the life of Bud Wellman, Saturday, Aug. 19, an influential figure in town history.

Wellman, 1921-2017, was a husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, friend, World War II veteran, rancher, witness to history and an adventurer.

He loved guns, politics, ham radios, anything mechanical, chewing tobacco, toothpicks and telling good stories. He loved his family.

James “Bud” Francis Wellman Jr. was a fourth generation rancher born to one of the first homestead families in the area in the early 1800s. He grew up hunting, farming and cattle ranching. He attended the one-room “Hamilton Schoolhouse” that is now known as the Little Red Schoolhouse.

Wellman graduated from Hemet High School in 1940 and went to work in a gold mine in Alaska for a few years before joining the Navy.

At age eight, he was in a farming accident and broke his leg, which had to be fixed surgically with a pin. He made a full recovery, but when it came time to enlist, he switched x-rays with another boy who had an intact leg, knowing that the pin would prevent his admittance into the service. His ploy worked.

After basic training, Wellman came home to visit his mother, before he went off to war. He was made a submariner, facing immense hazards.

When he returned from the war, Wellman met and married Anita Upshaw. He learned to fly and owned and maintained his own airplane. He and Anita had four children; Ted, Dawn, Steve and Twila. Unfortunately, Anita Wellman died when Twila was only 12-years-old, leaving Bud a widower.

A few years later, he met Bobbie and married for the second time. Bud Wellman’s children and her two sons, Ronald and Robert, became a family.

Wellman worked for the state of California’s Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator, running bulldozers and other large machinery. Later, he would become an independent contractor, bulldozing roads for the Forestry Department and others.

He also raised cattle and ranched, pioneering the Anza Valley.

“Bud Wellman was a superman of our time,” Ronnie N. Imel said. “He was a leader in our mountain community that led by example. He lived as much off the grid as he could and took care of his family and his business of cattle ranching. Whenever Anza or any of the communities around the mountain needed a volunteer, there would be Bud Wellman. This superman will be sorely missed.”

He was an avid reader, a bush pilot and a ham radio operator. Above all, Wellman was self-reliant, clever, strong, short on words yet long on meaning. His word was his bond, and everyone knew it. He cared for his fellow man and would be the first to help someone in trouble. He was also a man who taught by example.

“He always helped people,” Barbara Bradford said.

At the memorial, the Hemet American Legion Post Color Guard presented a flag and plaque to the family and fired off a volley for Wellman. The Southern California Patriot Guard Riders were also on hand to honor him.

“I think it’s his integrity I admired the most,” Twila Wellman said. “There was never a question of doing the right thing, it was just a given. A pillar of strength in his own humble way, I am honored and grateful to be his daughter.”

Grandson Bryan Smith spoke emotionally of his grandfather, “Papo.”

“My grandfather was a teacher of all things,” Smith said. “His method was simple. He taught by example…His character is the foundation of my conscience. My grandfather never let another man down. He fulfilled every obligation he ever undertook. His word was his bond, and everyone knew it. I never heard him utter a lie, nor intentionally deceive.”

Nicole Wellman Kuhn sang “Joyful, Joyful” a cappella, the sound ringing out across the grounds.

Hundreds of well-wishers attended the celebration, from friends, acquaintances and relatives to people who had heard of Wellman’s reputation and wished to extend their condolences to the family.

“A few lyrics from Dad’s favorite song, ‘Red River,’” Twila Wellman said in closing. “From this valley they say you are going; we will miss your bright eyes and sweet smile; for they say you are taking the sunshine; which has brightened our path all the while.”