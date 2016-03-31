Cahuilla Casino management ‘rebranding’ gaming and entertainment venues

Bruce McClure, new general manager of the Cahuilla Casino and Mountain Sky Travel Center revealed his plans for making the casino and travel center a new, exciting and fun-filled destination for residents of Anza-Aguanga valleys and out-of-town guests.

McClure, since taking the position of general manager of the Cahuilla Band of Indians properties on Highway, made both exterior and interior enhancements and upgrades at the two interconnected facilities 371 in February.

Thousands of motorists have already visited the new Mountain Sky Travel Center that provides a complete convenience store, service station and tobacco outlet at discount and competitive prices. Mountain Sky Travel Center held a grand opening special event on Feb. 27 with McClure arranging a special appearance of Disneyland entertainment favorites the, Mariachi Divas.

Upon entering the casino guests are finding new blue designed carpeting, attractive designer oak molding and a new “Winners Club,” formerly the Cahuilla Slot Club, providing a new series of exciting promotions and other amenities that McClure said will “rebrand the casino.” He said the changes were only the beginning of the casino beautification project that will be centered by a new state-of-the-art air purification system. The new system will rid the area of stale and uncomfortable smoke odors adding to the comfort and health of both guests and employees.

“That will happen very soon,” McClure said.

Already there is a difference in the air quality inside of the casino with the addition of a doorway leading from the casino to the Mountain View Travel Center and an outside patio with tables and chairs. The doorway allows a continuous breath of fresh air inside the building, and interconnects the two facilities.

But for the casino regulars and new visitors a big change will be in the casinos promotion area. The Winners Club introduces customers to an opportunity to receive free slot play and cash prizes without the required “Match Play” that should enhance customer service, McClure said.

“I want this to be the friendliest casino and, sort of become their own country club,” McClure said of the casino’s relationship with Anza and Aguanga neighbors and customers. He said the casino and his staff representing the Cahuilla Band of Indians want to be good neighbors to the local community.

“We are just getting to know the locals and regulars,” he added. The Cahuilla Band already is active in many local community events.

McClure brings the Cahuilla Casino and Travel Center his extensive knowledge of Indian casino gaming and entertainment. McClure recently told his 105 employees in a letter and special meeting, “It is a pleasure to have joined Cahuilla Casino. I consider myself fortunate to have been given this organization with such a fine reputation for its guest service, beautiful mountain location, great food, exciting slot gaming floor and the newly opened Mountain Sky Travel Center.”

McClure comes to the Cahuilla Casino with 34 years of Indian casino management experience. Prior to coming to Cahuilla Casino McClure said in a recent interview, “I was the general manager of the Sac & fox Casino, Powhattean, Kansas.” Prior positions also included, executive director of casino operations at Morongo Casino and Spa, general manager at Desert Diamond Casino Hotel, executive director of Player Development and Casino Operations at Chumash Casino Resort and Spa, baccarat manager at Harrah’s New Orleans and casino general manager for Norwegian Cruise Line. He also worked for the Del Webb Sierra Tahoe resort in Lake Tahoe.

“My 34 years in the gaming business has been a very rewarding experience which has given me the experience and knowledge to bring new ideas to Cahuilla Casino.” McClure suggested.

Even before McClure entered the gaming business he helped his father who was a stage manager for many Hollywood stars. As a stage hand working for his father he recalled meeting such celebrities as Elvis Presley, Sonny and Cher, Red Skelton, Tom Jones and a host of others.

McClure said he will soon formally announce plans for the Cahuilla Casino’s upcoming 20th anniversary celebration that will take place April 28. He hinted that on that day everyone who comes into the casino from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day will received $25 in free slot play. Part of that promotion is to introduce the new Winner’s Club. Anyone can sign up for a Winner’s Club card and will be eligible to win free slot play and prizes.

The new Winner’s Club member card will be separated into tiers, McClure explained. The tier level will be determined by the individual players play. The tiers will include the highest tier “Diamond,” the second “Preferred,” the third “Select” and the” Gold” tier. Each tier will offer different slot play and prize opportunities.